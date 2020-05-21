You are here

Home > Technology

SoftBank to sell US$3.1b worth of Japan telco unit stake

Thu, May 21, 2020 - 3:38 PM

AB_softbank_210520.jpg
SoftBank Group said it plans to sell 5 per cent of its domestic telco SoftBank Corp as part of its plan to raise US$41 billion through asset sales.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[TOKYO] SoftBank Group said it plans to sell 5 per cent of its domestic telco SoftBank Corp , currently worth US$3.10 billion, as part of a programme to raise US$41 billion through asset sales.

The sale of 240 million shares for a yet to be determined price and set to close on May 26 will leave SoftBank Group with a 62.1 per cent stake in Japan's third-largest wireless carrier.

SoftBank Corp's shares closed down 0.8 per cent on Friday ahead of the announcement at 1,375 yen, giving a 5 per cent stake a market valuation of 330 billion yen (S$4.34 billion).

SoftBank needs cash for a record stock buyback aimed at supporting the price of its shares, which have been used by chief executive Masayoshi Son as collateral for loans, as its tech investments falter.

It is in talks to raise about US$20 billion by selling part of its stake in T-Mobile US, the Wall Street Journal reported this week.

SEE ALSO

HBO Max strikes more distribution deals in advance of launch

The conglomerate also said on Monday it plans to raise 1.25 trillion yen by monetising part of its stake in China's Alibaba Group Holding through derivative contracts.

SoftBank reported a record annual operating loss this week as investments via its US$100 billion Vision Fund flounder, with Mr Son forced to sell down core assets from his portfolio to shore up the balance sheet and restore investor confidence.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Technology

HBO Max strikes more distribution deals in advance of launch

US regulators open door to possible tightening of Huawei chip curb

Huawei's ambitions unbowed despite US pressure

Samsung Electronics breaks ground for sixth domestic contract chip manufacturing line

Xiaomi profit beats estimates after smartphone sales jump in Europe, India

Apple, Google launch contact tracing platform

BREAKING NEWS

May 21, 2020 04:05 PM
Transport

easyJet to restart flights in June with compulsory masks

[LONDON] British low-cost airline easyJet said it would restart a small number of flights on June 15, becoming the...

May 21, 2020 04:03 PM
Real Estate

Show galleries to remain closed until further notice: URA

SINGAPORE developers will not be able to reopen show galleries to market their new projects come June 2 when...

May 21, 2020 03:57 PM
Energy & Commodities

China to auction corn from state reserves in heated market

[BEIJING] China will start selling corn from its state reserves on May 28, the National Grain Trade Centre said late...

May 21, 2020 03:54 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Shares rise for fifth day in longest 2020 rally on recovery, stimulus hopes

[SEOUL] South Korean shares ended higher for a fifth straight session on Thursday in their longest rally so far this...

May 21, 2020 03:49 PM
Garage

Israeli anti-viral mask maker Sonovia eyes Nasdaq listing this year

[TEL AVIV] Israel's Sonovia, which makes washable and reusable anti-viral masks, is considering going public on...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.