You are here

Home > Technology

SoftBank's creditworthiness under pressure despite asset sales, says S&P

Thu, Jun 11, 2020 - 4:09 PM

file7amg7jodg4zu3s00cuf.jpg
SoftBank Group's creditworthiness "remains under pressure" despite moving to shore up its balance sheet by raising up to US$41 billion via asset sales, credit rating firm S&P Global Ratings said on Thursday.
PHOTO: AFP

[TOKYO] SoftBank Group's creditworthiness "remains under pressure" despite moving to shore up its balance sheet by raising up to US$41 billion via asset sales, credit rating firm S&P Global Ratings said on Thursday.

There are questions over SoftBank's intention to adhere to "financial soundness and creditworthiness", S&P said, as the group undertakes an up to 2.5 trillion yen (S$33.24 billion) share buyback programme, aimed at propping up its market valuation as investments via the US$100 billion Vision Fund flounder.

In March, S&P revised its outlook for SoftBank to negative but stopped short of a ratings downgrade.

SoftBank has dropped S&P peer Moody's after it cut the tech conglomerate's rating further into junk territory and questioned the viability of its plan to sell down part of its portfolio.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Technology

Singtel in consortium to build high-performance Asia-Pacific submarine cable

NetEase rally bodes well for speculators in Chinese mega deals

IMDA, M1, MPA to conduct coastal 5G network trials with Airbus

JD.com raises US$3.87b in Hong Kong secondary listing: sources

US lawmakers propose US$22.8b in aid to semiconductor industry

Raising speech fears, Zoom briefly shuts account over Tiananmen

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 11, 2020 04:36 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks finish sharply lower

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares tumbled Thursday in line with a global retreat following a recent rally, while...

Jun 11, 2020 04:35 PM
Energy & Commodities

Oil traders lose another pow wow as Singapore event goes virtual

[SINGAPORE] Fortunes have been made - and lost - in the oil market this year on an unprecedented scale, but it looks...

Jun 11, 2020 04:28 PM
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand rolls out contactless tech at its India business parks

REAL estate developer CapitaLand is adopting contactless technologies across its nine business parks in India to...

Jun 11, 2020 04:16 PM
Companies & Markets

Hyflux lenders to restart process to put firm under judicial management

A GROUP of bank lenders is seeking to put Hyflux under judicial management (JM), after two years of a court-...

Jun 11, 2020 04:03 PM
Consumer

NTUC Income offers insurance coverage with 'bite-sized premiums' as little as 30 cents

SINGAPOREANS can now pay as little as 30 Singapore cents to get critical illness, personal accident or term life...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.