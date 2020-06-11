SoftBank's creditworthiness under pressure despite asset sales, says S&P

SoftBank Group's creditworthiness "remains under pressure" despite moving to shore up its balance sheet by raising up to US$41 billion via asset sales, credit rating firm S&P Global Ratings said on Thursday.

There are questions over SoftBank's intention to adhere to "financial soundness and creditworthiness", S&P said, as the group undertakes an up to 2.5 trillion yen (S$33.24 billion) share buyback programme, aimed at propping up its market valuation as investments via the US$100 billion Vision Fund flounder.

In March, S&P revised its outlook for SoftBank to negative but stopped short of a ratings downgrade.

SoftBank has dropped S&P peer Moody's after it cut the tech conglomerate's rating further into junk territory and questioned the viability of its plan to sell down part of its portfolio.

