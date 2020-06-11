You are here
SoftBank's creditworthiness under pressure despite asset sales, says S&P
[TOKYO] SoftBank Group's creditworthiness "remains under pressure" despite moving to shore up its balance sheet by raising up to US$41 billion via asset sales, credit rating firm S&P Global Ratings said on Thursday.
There are questions over SoftBank's intention to adhere to "financial soundness and creditworthiness", S&P said, as the group undertakes an up to 2.5 trillion yen (S$33.24 billion) share buyback programme, aimed at propping up its market valuation as investments via the US$100 billion Vision Fund flounder.
In March, S&P revised its outlook for SoftBank to negative but stopped short of a ratings downgrade.
SoftBank has dropped S&P peer Moody's after it cut the tech conglomerate's rating further into junk territory and questioned the viability of its plan to sell down part of its portfolio.
REUTERS
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes