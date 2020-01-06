Software firm SAP names new S-E Asia president, managing director

Ms Barger will oversee SAP's business in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam and other emerging markets in South-east Asia.

NEW-YORK listed software company SAP on Monday said it has appointed Rachel Barger as the president and managing director of SAP Southeast Asia, to be based in Singapore.

Ms Barger will report to Scott Russell, president of SAP Asia Pacific Japan (APJ).

In her new role, she will be responsible for driving SAP Southeast Asia's strategy, customer operations and accelerating customer transformation into intelligent enterprises, the company said.

Ms Barger will also oversee SAP's business across Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam and other emerging markets in South-east Asia.

She was most recently the chief operating officer for SAP APJ, where she was in charge of the development and execution of growth strategies regionally.

According to SAP, Ms Barger has more than 15 years of experience in the software industry, where she held leadership roles managing teams in functions including enterprise sales.

Ms Barger lives in Singapore, and holds a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from the University of Delaware, as well as an MBA from the University of New South Wales, Australian Graduate School of Management.