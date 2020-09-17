You are here

Home > Technology

Sony PlayStation 5 console to launch in November

Thu, Sep 17, 2020 - 7:04 AM

rk_PS5_170920.jpg
Sony's eagerly awaited PlayStation 5 will launch in November, taking on a new offering by console rival Xbox as video game play booms during the pandemic.
PHOTO: SONY INTERACTIVE ENTERTAINMENT

[SAN FRANCISCO] Sony's eagerly awaited PlayStation 5 will launch in November, taking on a new offering by console rival Xbox as video game play booms during the pandemic.

A streamed event showcasing games tailored for PS5 ended with word that two versions of the console would be released on November 12 in Australia, North America, New Zealand, Mexico, Japan and South Korea, then in the rest of the world a week later.

The premium PS5 will be priced at US$500, while a "digital edition" designed for the trend of games being downloaded from the cloud will be priced at US$400, according to the presentation.

"With PlayStation 5, we are making a significant leap to deliver a truly new generation of transformative play experiences that will redefine expectations for what games can be," Sony Interactive Entertainment chief Jim Ryan said when the console was first revealed.

Sony has shown off titles being readied for PS5 and provided a glimpse at the console - a dark tower with white sides that encase it like a partially open clamshell.

SEE ALSO

Gaming group Embracer expands in VR with Vertigo Games acquisition

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

A "full" model PS5 has a slot for game or video disks, while the digital model does not since titles can be downloaded via the internet or played in the cloud.

"Since we first announced our next generation console last year, we have received astounding support from developers and gaming fans all around the world, and it's truly humbling," said Sony Interactive Entertainment chief executive Jim Ryan.

"We can't wait for our fans to experience for themselves the incredible speed, the heightened immersion and the breathtaking games on PS5 when we launch this November."

Microsoft last week announced its next-generation Xbox game console will launch on November 10, with an estimated starting price the same as that of the PS5.

The new XBox Series X, Microsoft's flagship console which competes notably against Sony's PlayStation devices, will be available for pre-orders from September 22.

Microsoft said it would sell a slimmed-down Xbox S game console priced at US$299, also in November.

The current PlayStation 4 has outsold Xbox by more than two to one, but Microsoft hopes to take the battle back to Sony.

The new consoles are being launched as more people turn to video games during the coronavirus pandemic and with the industry shifting to cloud-based games that are streamed online.

More than US$3.3 billion was spent in the US in August on video game hardware, content and accessories, according to NPD analyst Mat Piscatella.

Digital and mobile content, along with subscriptions, were among the biggest growth segments, Piscatella said in a report.

So far this year, some US$26 billion has been spent in the US on video game content alone, according to NPD.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 17, 2020 07:01 AM
Government & Economy

Brazil central bank maintains key interest rate at 2%

[BRASÍLIA] Brazil's central bank maintained its benchmark interest rate Wednesday at two per cent, a record low,...

Sep 17, 2020 06:58 AM
Government & Economy

Federal Reserve says outlook uncertain, stimulus 'essential'

[WASHINGTON] The Federal Reserve pledged Wednesday to keep boosting the US economy with low rates to help recover...

Sep 17, 2020 06:54 AM
Government & Economy

US seeks to recover US$300m more in 1MBD assets held in Britain

[WASHINGTON] The US Department of Justice is seeking to recover $300 million in additional assets allegedly...

Sep 17, 2020 06:51 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil up more than 4% as US stockpiles fall, hurricane hits output

[NEW YORK] Oil prices jumped more than 4 per cent on Wednesday, following a drawdown in US crude and petrol...

Sep 17, 2020 06:48 AM
Stocks

Europe: Retail rally helps stocks rise

[BENGALURU] Retail stocks surged after strong results from Zara-owner Inditex on Wednesday, but it was a mixed...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Broker's take: DBS says time to relook Singapore office Reits as China tech firms spur demand

Stocks to watch: UOB, DBS, OCBC, Singapore Airlines, ESR-Reit, Sabana Reit, Q&M Dental

Wilmar gets final registration approval for China IPO, eyes listing by mid-October

Broker's take: DBS maintains 'buy' on ComfortDelGro amid extended support for industry

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.