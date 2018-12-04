You are here

Home > Technology

SpaceX launches 64 satellites at once

Tue, Dec 04, 2018 - 6:50 AM

satellites-bg-d01044cc-f4c5-11e8-bc79-68604ed88993.jpg
SpaceX launched its Falcon 9 rocket on Monday, sending an unusual payload into space -- 64 satellites at the same time, a US record.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[WASHINGTON] SpaceX launched its Falcon 9 rocket on Monday, sending an unusual payload into space -- 64 satellites at the same time, a US record.

And the company headed by US tech billionaire Elon Musk marked another milestone in its bid to make rockets more re-usable, like airplanes: the blast-off used a recycled booster for the third time.

California-based SpaceX has landed more than 30 of these boosters back on Earth, and has begun re-using them on subsequent missions.

In the past, companies have typically allowed rocket parts costing many millions of dollars to fall like junk into the ocean.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Monday's landing of the first stage was flawless, like many before it.

Several minutes after liftoff, the tall, white portion of the rocket - known formally as the first stage - separated from the second stage.

The booster then fired its engines and made a controlled, upright landing on a platform in the Pacific Ocean, video from SpaceX's live webcast showed.

Meanwhile, the second stage pressed deeper into space, carrying 15 micro-satellites and 49 CubeSats belonging to 34 different clients including public, private and university sources from 17 different countries including South Korea, France and Kazakhstan.

The launch was chartered by a company called Spaceflight, which specialises in space "rideshares," or putting multiple satellites on the same rocket.

Microsatellites weigh a few dozen kilograms and CubeSats are even smaller.

The satellites will be placed into orbit over the next several hours.

Not all the clients have scientific missions.

The Nevada Museum of Art sent up a sculpture called "Orbital Reflector" by artist Trevor Paglen.

The reflective, inflatable sculpture is designed to eject from its satellite and orbit the earth "for several weeks before disintegrating upon re-entry into Earth's atmosphere," the museum said.

AFP

Technology

Tumblr bans porn to clean up the blogging platform

MAS unveils S$30m grant to bolster cybersecurity

China's video-game bulls are running out of lives

Vietnam's Vingroup to launch smartphones on Dec 14

How Facebook uses 'WhatsApp phones' to tap next emerging market

Turning the page: Japan's last pager service ends after 50 years

Editor's Choice

BT_20181204_HHSEMB4_3633754.jpg
Dec 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

SembMarine may turn in operating profits in 2019 as work ramps up

BT_20181204_YOARA4_3633875.jpg
Dec 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

ARA Asset Mgt buys Hyatt Hotels portfolio in global blitz

Dec 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Leadership departures compound Asia Fashion's many ills

Most Read

1 Former Midas chairman's bungalow fetches S$30.8m in mortgagee sale
2 STI's high yield haven offers balm to painful bear grip
3 Former Queenstown Cinema site up for sale by tender; expects to fetch above S$200m
4 ARA buys portfolio of 38 select-service Hyatt Hotels in maiden US foray
5 PropNex powers on with an eye on growth

Must Read

BT_20181204_HHSEMB4_3633754.jpg
Dec 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

SembMarine may turn in operating profits in 2019 as work ramps up

BT_20181204_YOARA4_3633875.jpg
Dec 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

ARA Asset Mgt buys Hyatt Hotels portfolio in global blitz

07180730.jpg
Dec 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Ceasefire good news for Asia markets, EM currencies

CHINA-US-TRADE-DISPUTE-040820.jpg
Dec 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Can US-China trade truce become a bigger bargain?

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening