You are here

Home > Technology

Sprint, T-Mobile mega-merger gets nod from key US official

Tue, May 21, 2019 - 6:56 AM

lwx_tmobile_210519_41.jpg
The top official at the US communications regulator on Monday announced his support for the proposed US$26 billion merger between telecoms firms Sprint and T-Mobile.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] The top official at the US communications regulator on Monday announced his support for the proposed US$26 billion merger between telecoms firms Sprint and T-Mobile.

The decision raises the chances the merger will win final approval from federal authorities but the companies still face an anti-trust review by the US Department of Justice.

Ajit Pai, chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, said both companies had promised his agency they would offer a next-generation 5G network to 99 per cent of Americans within six years of completing the deal while also expanding access to mobile broadband.

The companies have agreed not to raise prices for three years and will divest from the Sprint subsidiary Boost Mobile.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The construction of this network and the delivery of such high-speed wireless services to the vast majority of Americans would substantially benefit consumers and our country as a whole," Mr Pai said in a statement.

Failure to make good on their pledges could result in "serious consequences," including billions of dollars in penalties, creating an incentive for the companies to meet their obligations on time, according to Mr Pai.

The commission is due to consider the merger proposal next month.

The Wall Street Journal reported last month that Justice Department officials had told both companies that, as structured at the time, the deal was unlikely to win that agency's okay.

A RIVAL TO US GIANTS 

But Mr Pai said the deal was now intended allay such concerns.

"This sale is designed to address potential competitive issues that have been identified in the prepaid wireless segment," he said in the statement.

The combined company's more sizeable scale would help it rival US giants AT&T and Verizon Communications, which dominate the US market.

The Justice Department in 2011 blocked an attempt by AT&T to acquire T-Mobile, saying the market was already too concentrated to allow it.

T-Mobile and Sprint are respectively the third- and fourth-largest wireless carriers in the US in terms of number of customers.

Sprint, majority owned by Japan's SoftBank, and T-Mobile, a unit of Germany's Deutsche Telekom, had previously tried and failed to agree on merger terms.

5G, or fifth-generation, wireless communications networks would enable services such as remote surgery or driverless cars and allow customers to experience video and virtual reality with greater ease.

Global competition to develop the technology has heated up but in a move widely seen as aimed squarely at Chinese rival Huawei, Washington has barred US companies from engaging in telecommunications trade with foreign companies said to threaten American national security.

T-Mobile chief John Legere told lawmakers in February his company did not and would not use Huawei equipment in its networks.

Together, T-Mobile and Sprint have about 131 million subscribers, virtually matching second-ranked AT&T and posing stiff competition to market leader Verizon Communications.

In December, the proposed merger won approval from regulators who vet acquisitions for national security risks.

The Communications Workers of America union says the planned merger could cost 30,000 jobs but Sprint's CEO Michael Coombs instead warned last month of layoffs if the deal is blocked.

On Wall Street, shares in Sprint Corporation were soaring towards 1600 GMT, up nearly 24 per cent on the prior days' close, while T-Mobile US had risen a smaller 5.6 per cent.

AFP

Technology

US eases some restrictions on China's Huawei to keep mobile networks operating

US tech firms to take hit from Huawei sanctions

Top US tech firms begin to cut off supply of critical components to Huawei

Google suspends some business with Huawei after Trump blacklist

Google Glass finds a new home at the factory

Sony's deal with Microsoft blindsided its own PlayStation team

Editor's Choice

lwx_cbd_210519_6.jpg
May 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX firms report insipid Q1 earnings; nearly one in three posts losses

BT_20190521_LMXLIPPO_3786751.jpg
May 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

New Lippo Karawaci CEO to improve management, governance

lwx_YuuZoo_210519_7.jpg
May 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ex-YuuZoo staff file claims for unpaid salaries

Most Read

1 Jasper deepens net losses in FY19 due to delay in China infrastructure projects
2 Firms adapting to trade wars, but there's more pain ahead
3 Ex-GIC, Stanford guys find sweet spot in Asian private equity
4 Morrison rushes to buoy economy after shock election win
5 Avantor's US$2.9b IPO flop invokes Uber nightmares

Must Read

lwx_cbd_210519_6.jpg
May 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX firms report insipid Q1 earnings; nearly one in three posts losses

lwx_YuuZoo_210519_7.jpg
May 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ex-YuuZoo staff file claims for unpaid salaries

BT_20190521_CCBUKA21_3786803.jpg
May 21, 2019
Garage

Indonesian unicorn teams up with Singapore logistics startup

lwx_joko_210519_22.jpg
May 21, 2019
Government & Economy

Indonesia's Joko Widodo wins second term as president: elections commission

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening