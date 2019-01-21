You are here

Home > Technology

Tech firm WWT looks to Asia-Pacific for expansion

Mon, Jan 21, 2019 - 5:50 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

BT_20190121_RMWWT_3673667.jpg
Mr Mistry says the company is constantly on the lookout for talent and intends to grow its headcount in Singapore by at least 50 per cent in 2019.
BT PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN

Singapore

US-BASED systems integrator World Wide Technology (WWT) has set its sights on the Asia-Pacific (Apac) region, and is looking to ramp up its digital hires in Singapore this year.

While the group was founded in 1990, its Singapore outfit was established only in 2009. In

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

Jan 21, 2019
Government & Economy

Budget 2019 could be generous - election or not: analysts

BT_20190121_NSFOODP217IQB_3673555.jpg
Jan 21, 2019
Consumer

Food delivery pioneer foodpanda says it's no endangered species

BT_20190121_ABMINOR3ISK_3666713.jpg
Jan 21, 2019
Consumer

The man who sold Thai Express returns

Most Read

1 Hyflux warns perp, pref holders they will lose everything in liquidation
2 Japan retailer Nojima makes offer for Courts Asia at S$0.205 apiece
3 Be prepared to 'get nothing' in liquidation, Hyflux warns perp, pref holders
4 Tan Cheng Bock applies to form new Progress Singapore Party
5 Coal price rally firing up SGX-listed miners
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Jan 21, 2019
Government & Economy

Budget 2019 could be generous - election or not: analysts

BT_20190121_ABMINOR3ISK_3666713.jpg
Jan 21, 2019
Consumer

The man who sold Thai Express returns

Jan 21, 2019
Real Estate

2019's first home launches sell over 30% of units

BT_20190121_NSFOODP217IQB_3673555.jpg
Jan 21, 2019
Consumer

Food delivery pioneer foodpanda says it's no endangered species

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening