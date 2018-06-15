You are here
Tech giants spend big to stay on top
Google tops tech companies in terms of the number of deals, but Cisco is the biggest spender
Singapore
IN THIS rapidly evolving age of digital advancement and disruption, changes to the technology sector have ranked among the most momentous in recent times.
So it should come as no surprise that technology companies have spent hundreds of
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg