You are here

Home > Technology

Telegram messaging app to launch pay-for services in 2021

Wed, Dec 23, 2020 - 6:14 PM

AK_tlg_2312.jpg
Encrypted messaging app Telegram will launch pay-for services in 2021, its Russian-born founder Pavel Durov said Wednesday, as the growing company needed "at least a few hundred million dollars per year".
PHOTO: AFP

[MOSCOW] Encrypted messaging app Telegram will launch pay-for services in 2021, its Russian-born founder Pavel Durov said Wednesday, as the growing company needed "at least a few hundred million dollars per year".

"Telegram will begin to generate revenue, starting next year," Mr Durov said in a statement.

"We will be able to launch countless new features and welcome billions of new users."

Mr Durov, 36, said he did not plan to sell the company and therefore needed to look for other ways to come up with funding.

Telegram is a popular social media platform in a number of countries, particularly in the former Soviet Union and Iran, and is used both for private communications and sharing information and news.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

It has attracted nearly 500 million active users since its launch by Mr Durov and his brother Nikolai in 2013.

"For most of Telegram's history, I paid for the expenses of the company from my personal savings," Mr Durov said.

"However, with its current growth Telegram is on track to reach billions of users and to require appropriate funding."

He said that free features would remain free.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Technology

Xiaomi's market value tops US$100b, reaching 2018 IPO goal

Brokers' take: Analysts say Frencken's S$6.2m impairment does not affect outlook

China looks to tap digital 'silver dollar'

Twitter followers of US government accounts won't transfer to Biden

Google, Facebook coordinated antitrust response: report

Biden says huge cyberattack on US government cannot go unanswered

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 23, 2020 06:17 PM
Stocks

STI snaps 4-day losing streak, up 0.22% in line with key regional indexes

THE Straits Times Index (STI) managed to eke out a gain of 0.22 per cent or 6.08 points to 2,833.4 points on...

Dec 23, 2020 06:04 PM
Banking & Finance

HK online banks plan to offer business loans and wealth management

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong's new online-only banks plan to venture into business lending and wealth management, seeking...

Dec 23, 2020 05:29 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Wednesday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Wednesday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 15.58...

Dec 23, 2020 05:25 PM
Transport

COEs end the year mostly higher in final lap of sales race

[SINGAPORE] Certificate of entitlement (COE) premiums ended mostly higher in the last tender of 2020 on Wednesday as...

Dec 23, 2020 05:18 PM
Government & Economy

Thai central bank leaves key rate unchanged, lowers 2021 GDP outlook

[BANGKOK] Thailand's central bank left its key interest rate unchanged at a record low on Wednesday but downgraded...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Geylang's Advance Apartment sold for S$26.5m to local consortium

Empty stores and offices: how Sweden aims to plug housing gap

Top Glove says will no longer fire whistleblowers; opens helplines for workers

Adelson's MBS casino paid price for courting China whales

Brokers' take: Analysts say Frencken's S$6.2m impairment does not affect outlook

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for