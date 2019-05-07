You are here

Home > Technology

Telenor, Axiata in talks on creating Asian mobile giant

Tue, May 07, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190507_KELTELENOR7_3773840.jpg
The proposed transaction will form an entity with sales of about US$13 billion and earnings of about US$5.5 billion.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Kuala Lumpur

NORWAY'S Telenor ASA and Axiata Group Bhd, Malaysia's biggest wireless carrier, are in talks to combine their Asian telecommunication operations in a "mega merger of equals" to create a company with 300 million customers in nine countries.

The proposed transaction will form an entity with sales of about US$13 billion and earnings of about US$5.5 billion. Potential savings, or "synergies", from the deal would amount to about US$5 billion, according to Telenor. Telenor shares rose almost 5 per cent in early trading in Oslo.

"We aim to create a leading and well-diversified pan-Asian telecom and infrastructure company with substantial synergy potential and strong regional operations," said Gunn Waersted, the chair of Telenor.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The transaction would provide a stronger foothold for both companies, which have recently seen their ambitions checked in Asia. The combination would be the largest mobile operator in Malaysia, with the merger of Celcom Axiata Bhd and Telenor's Digi.Com Bhd, and potentially form a global top five mobile infrastructure company.

Telenor also operates in Thailand, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Myanmar, while Axiata has business in Cambodia, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Indonesia. Axiata's mobile operations in Bangladesh, Robi, aren't part of the deal.

Based on the equity value, Telenor would own 56.5 per cent of the new company and Axiata the remainder. A final agreement is sought by the third quarter, but the companies said that there's no certainty that the discussions will result in an accord. They would aim to eventually list the company on an international exchange and in Malaysia.

The deal would continue a transformation for Telenor, which has sold its eastern European businesses and purchased a mobile operator in Finland to focus more on its Nordic home region. Telenor in 2017 sold its unit in India after years of tough competition. Axiata has seen similar troubles, having to exit Singapore and seeing an expansion in Pakistan checked. BLOOMBERG

Technology

IBM-backed project offers Wi-Fi network for natural disasters

EU to start formal probe on Spotify's Apple complaint

Despite public outcry and fines, facebook doesn't budge

Google set to launch privacy tools to limit online tracking - WSJ

Norway's Telenor in talks with Malaysia's Axiata to create Asian mobile giant

EU to start formal probe on Spotify's Apple complaint, FT says

Editor's Choice

lwx_dt_070519_3.jpg
May 7, 2019
Stocks

Trump's new tariff threat deals body blow to equities

BT_20190507_TSGARAGE7BOXSMA_3774219.jpg
May 7, 2019
Garage

Garage takes BT's brand of hard-nosed journalism to startups

BT_20190507_ANGURA7_3774113.jpg
May 7, 2019
Real Estate

Laurel Tree, Sycamore Tree dispute with buyers a private matter: URA

Most Read

1 Jho Low's US$39m Los Angeles mansion to be put up for sale
2 Grab's super app goal calls for good grasp of holding on to users
3 800 Super: Lee family makes S$0.90 per share cash offer with KKR financing
4 Singapore shares tumble amid Asian rout after Trump threatens China tariff hikes; STI down 3.4% at reopen
5 Amber Park condo at East Coast sells 115 units in weekend launch

Must Read

lwx_dt_070519_3.jpg
May 7, 2019
Stocks

Trump's new tariff threat deals body blow to equities

BT_20190507_TSGARAGE7BOXSMA_3774219.jpg
May 7, 2019
Garage

Garage takes BT's brand of hard-nosed journalism to startups

BT_20190507_ANGURA7_3774113.jpg
May 7, 2019
Real Estate

Laurel Tree, Sycamore Tree dispute with buyers a private matter: URA

May 7, 2019
Real Estate

Options for buyers when developers go bust and projects are unfinished

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening