Temasek’s Certis taps AI for security solutions

Wed, Jul 03, 2019 - 12:11 PM
CERTIS Group is gunning for strategic tie-ups in artificial intelligence (AI) applications, with a research facility opened on Wednesday.

The latest move from the Temasek-owned security provider comes as Singapore embarks on a quest to become a global AI innovation hub.

Tapping both open source material and its own operational footage, Certis will attempt new security, surveillance and identity management solutions that use machine learning in AI, data analytics and robotics.

Innovations, based on non-facial recognition - such as height and skeletons - for humanoid objects, could later be used for other sectors such as healthcare and transport, according to Certis.

Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing opened the 810 square metre Certis Centre for Applied Intelligence in Commonwealth Lane.

The centre houses testing areas for closed-circuit television camera surveillance, audio detection and robots, and employs some 120 developers, engineers and other staff.

Paul Chong, group chief executive of Certis, said in a statement that the firm would work closely with education and industry partners “to develop advanced AI-enabled security applications and solutions that are practical in our applications”.

Certis’ Singapore footprint includes security for Changi Airport, as well as mall operators such as CapitaLand and AsiaMalls. It also manages the Certis Cisco auxiliary police force privatised by Temasek from a former statutory board, while its other markets include Australia, Hong Kong and Qatar.

With around 20 research projects now under way, the new centre is carrying out work on advanced robotics with Zhejiang University and fish-eye cameras with Taiwan’s National Chiao Tung University.

Other university partners include the National University of Singapore, Nanyang Technological University, Singapore Management University and National Taiwan University.

