You are here

Home > Technology

Temasek's Ensign launches centre for cyber defence of critical infrastructure

Mon, Mar 18, 2019 - 12:25 PM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

ENSIGN InfoSecurity, which is partly owned by Temasek Holdings, unveiled on Monday a joint-venture centre for excellence to protect critical infrastructure against sophisticated cyberattacks.

The new centre - a tie-up between Ensign and the US's IronNet Cybersecurity - comes soon after the two companies launched a research and development joint venture, dubbed Cyber Analytics, on March 14.

Intelligence-sharing on cyberthreats will be a key strategic focus for the new Singapore-based centre, according to a joint statement from Ensign and IronNet.

The Cyber Analytics centre will combine real-time analysis of "behavioural anomalies" by IronNet with metadata from the telecommunications network of telco StarHub, which owns 40 per cent of Ensign.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

This will let Cyber Analytics "connect the dots... and identify stealthy, sophisticated cyber campaigns that would otherwise be challenging for an individual organisation to detect and stop", the firms said.

Meanwhile, the development of regional cybersecurity talent and the exchange of intellectual property and knowledge were named as the two other key strategic thrusts for the centre.

"The cross-pollination of capabilities will enable the centre to perform deep research into areas such as cyber analytics and advanced detection methodologies that will result in the creation of new custom security solutions and services for Singapore and Asia-Pacific," Ensign and IronNet said.

Under the partnership between the two companies, Ensign is the exclusive distributor of IronNet's IronDefense and IronDome solutions in Singapore and some other, unspecified Asia-Pacific markets.

Ensign was set up in late 2018 as a joint venture between national investment firm Temasek and StarHub. It brought together Quann, the cybersecurity arm of Temasek's privatised security force Certis Cisco; StarHub's own cybersecurity centre of excellence; and local cybersecurity services provider Accel Systems & Technologies, which StarHub had bought in 2017.

Its interim chief executive, Yeoh Keat Chuan, who is also managing director of Temasek International's enterprise development group, said in the latest statement: "Without advanced cyber analytics, organisations are blind to emerging threat vectors and can only be reactive to cyberattacks."

He added that the centre will let Ensign and IronNet jointly develop "new data analytics techniques and best practices, and ultimately, help uncover new cyberthreat vectors in this digital world".

Keith Alexander, founder of IronNet, also said that the three strategic focuses for the centre "will help build a joint defence framework" for businesses, industries and governments to work together in defending themselves against advanced and malicious actors in cyberspace.

The Republic recently added "digital defence" as the sixth pillar of its Total Defence ideology, with Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen saying on Feb 14 that "security threats can be real and physical like terrorism or, just as damaging, can come through the cyberworld".

Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information Janil Puthucheary later told Parliament on March 4 that Singapore will take steps to build up its cybersecurity ecosystem, with measures such as accrediting homegrown cybersecurity products and committing to skills training. 

"A strong cybersecurity ecosystem will provide expertise and solutions that contribute to a more resilient digital infrastructure," Dr Janil, who is also Senior Minister of State for Transport, said at the time.

Technology

Trump says Google is helping China's military rather than US

5G auction critical to Germany's digital goals

US tech giants face stricter censorship under new Viet law

Academic behind Cambridge Analytica data mining sues Facebook for defamation

Shanghai's Nasdaq-style tech board to take listing applications from Monday

YouTube star PewDiePie is thrust into the spotlight after mosque slayings

Editor's Choice

BP_CBD_180319_4.jpg
Mar 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore firms building up capacity outside China as fallback

BT_20190318_ANGYUUZOO18_3726683.jpg
Mar 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

YuuZoo quits office with unsettled rents; CEO resigns over unpaid salary

BT_20190313_CUTEDGE13_3722108.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Garage

GGV Capital's Jenny Lee to speak at forum of Cutting Edge thought leaders

BPWallst_180319_5.jpg
Mar 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore investors snap up US stocks in Q4 amid Wall St plunge

Most Read

1 DBS hires Bank of Singapore private banker
2 YouTube star PewDiePie is thrust into the spotlight after mosque slayings
3 Fat cats or top dogs: Is the Singapore CEO overpaid?
4 YuuZoo quits office with unsettled rents; CEO resigns over unpaid salary
5 Gojek on track to launch integrated suite of benefits for its drivers
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_YuuZoo_180319_76.jpg
Mar 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

YuuZoo says to close all Singapore operations, lay off staff on continued trading suspension

BP_construction_180319_78.jpg
Mar 18, 2019
SME

Debt payment behaviour of Singapore's construction sector worsens in Q4 2018: study

BP_NODX_180319_58.jpg
Mar 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore non-oil exports back in the black in February, defying economists' expectations

Mar 18, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Far East Orchard, OUE Lippo Healthcare, OUE

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening