Tencent extends warranty for Nintendo Switches in China as virus hits sales

Tue, Mar 03, 2020 - 11:37 AM

Chinese tech giant Tencent said on Tuesday it would extend warranty for Nintendo Switches purchased in China via official channels before March 31 by six months as sales have been hit by the coronavirus outbreak.
PHOTO: REUTERS

The virus has impacted Nintendo Switch sales, logistics, promotions and user experience in China to varying degrees, the company said in a statement on its official WeChat account.

Tencent, which started selling Switches in China in December, is a local partner of Nintendo for its console games sales in the country.

 

