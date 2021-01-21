You are here

Home > Technology

Tencent seeks breakthrough in video to counter its nemesis ByteDance

Thu, Jan 21, 2021 - 5:50 AM

BT_20210121_LLWECHAT2140LD_4415925.jpg
Through mini programs, WeChat has become intrinsic to the lives of over a billion people and is the backbone of Tencent's sprawling Internet empire that spans social media, gaming and financial services.
PHOTO: SPH FILE

Shanghai

WECHAT creator Allen Zhang is counting on a breakthrough in video to thwart TikTok owner ByteDance Ltd, building on the success of his last big overhaul of the all-in-one messaging app.

Mr Zhang, celebrated in China for inventing Tencent Holdings Ltd's signature creation, has toyed for years with ways to keep and expand WeChat's industry lead, particularly as upstarts like Douyin - the Chinese twin to TikTok - began to surpass WeChat in user time-spent. Since 2017, mini apps - the last significant WeChat innovation - have blossomed into a US$240 billion marketplace, with 400 million daily users doubling the amount they spent last year on transactions such as booking rides and buying groceries.

Through mini programs, WeChat has become intrinsic to the lives of over a billion people and is the backbone of the Chinese tech giant's sprawling Internet empire that spans social media, gaming and financial services. In his annual spiel to developers, Mr Zhang signalled that the next chapter of the platform will be focused on short-form videos: an arena where Tencent is playing catch-up to nemesis ByteDance.

"In terms of self-expression and media consumption, our era is shifting toward videos," Mr Zhang said Tuesday in a two-hour speech at WeChat's 10th anniversary developer conference.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The explosive growth in video has upended China's social media landscape over the past four years, with Douyin accumulating 600 million daily users and cementing its position as the go-to for goofy lip-syncing videos. By September last year, ByteDance's share of Chinese app users' screen time had climbed to 15 per cent from 12 per cent a year earlier as Tencent's dropped to 41 per cent from 45 per cent, according to researcher QuestMobile.

In response, the 51-year-old Mr Zhang - who commands a cult-like following in China thanks to WeChat's influence - first touted the app's short-videos function during last year's event in Guangzhou. Just like in Douyin, users of the Channels feature scroll through an endless stream of videos or photos recommended by algorithms. In just six months, the function had garnered 200 million daily active users, Mr Zhang said on WeChat in June. Since then, it's upgraded that function so users can also scout for nearby live-streamers and tip them with virtual coins.

Tencent has dabbled in short videos in the past, with mixed success. Its infamous "shark womb" culture has given birth to numerous products akin to Douyin, with its Weishi app making the biggest splash. It's also an investor in Kuaishou, the Douyin competitor that's said to be planning a US$5 billion Hong Kong initial public offering this year.

Mr Zhang devoted most of his speech this year to detailed discussions of Channels' product design. While WeChat's social feeds have been centred around words and long-form articles, many people find it easier to create content via videos, he said. Unlike rivals, Channels won't lure influencers with cash prizes and both social networks and machine recommendations will play a part in deciding what content shows up on user feeds, he said. The company now has nearly 200 people working on the product, growing from just around 20 when it started, he added.

"It's challenging for everybody to drive traffic to a new standalone app rather than making it part of their existing apps. That's where Channels differs significantly from Weishi," said Michael Norris, research and strategy manager at Shanghai-based consultancy AgencyChina. "WeChat is this piggy bank that drives new use cases. The question is why Tencent didn't do that sooner."

WeChat executives giving presentations on Tuesday showed how formidable the Chinese super-app is to just about every Internet peer: about 300 million people now buy fresh produce through mini programs, signalling Tencent's rapid inroads into the hottest sphere of online commerce. Roughly 800 million made use of its health code during the lockdowns, as the Chinese government sought to track people's movements via apps to control the spread of the virus. Monthly active users for mini-program games alone surpassed half a billion.

Still, Tencent faces some headaches. The Chinese government has sent a warning shot to its technology giants by issuing wide-ranging guidelines against monopolistic practices on the Internet from the sharing of sensitive information to alliances that squeeze out smaller rivals. While the crackdown has so far focused largely on areas such as e-commerce and fresh produce delivery, Tencent's overwhelming leadership in gaming and social media may draw scrutiny.

WeChat, for its part, has established a so-called walled garden that controls what content and services its users can interact with. ByteDance, which has been eating away at Tencent's lead in areas like social media and gaming, is among a number of rivals that have long complained about the platform blocking their services.

The companies' billionaire founders - Zhang Yiming at ByteDance and Tencent's Pony Ma - have previously traded barbs and, as recently as this month, ByteDance senior executives publicly accused the larger company of blocking its offerings including Douyin and work app Feishu on WeChat.

There are signs Asia's most valuable corporation is making tentative efforts to ease away from that closed ecosystem. WeChat is focused on opening up access to its mini programs this year, executives said Tuesday, and users can now access the lite apps through links sent via email and text messages. BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Technology

Digitally transform your business' accounting needs today

Maybank KE sees further upside for Singtel as recovery is underway

Cold storage a long-term play in alternative property investment: M&G

Trump signs order to restrict foreign use of cloud companies

ASML beats estimates, grapples with chip supply shortage

Google sidelines second Al researcher

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 21, 2021 12:03 AM
Real Estate

US homebuilder confidence fell to a four-month low in January

[WASHINGTON] US homebuilder confidence slipped to a four-month low in January as firms became slightly less...

Jan 20, 2021 11:56 PM
Government & Economy

New Covid-19 cluster in Singapore

[SINGAPORE] The number of new cases in the community has increased from four cases in the week before to 18 cases in...

Jan 20, 2021 11:27 PM
Stocks

US: Stocks gain ahead of Biden inauguration

[NEW YORK] The Nasdaq led US stocks higher early Wednesday ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden...

Jan 20, 2021 11:07 PM
Companies & Markets

SP acquires Engie's 40% stake in Sino-French Energy Services in China

SP Group has acquired Engie's stake in Sino-French Energy Services (SFES) in Chongqing for an undisclosed sum, the...

Jan 20, 2021 10:56 PM
Government & Economy

Bhutan to await 'auspicious' time for Covid-19 jab roll-out

[THIMPU] Bhutan received 150,000 coronavirus vaccine shots on Wednesday, but the Himalayan kingdom has insisted that...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hong Kong and Singapore's Changi lose status as Asia's busiest airports

World's rich fled Alibaba after monopoly probe: Citi

HSBC, Maybank's insurance venture among bidders for AXA Singapore: sources

Hong Kong bank staff arrested in US$810m laundering probe

GK Goh weighs US$300m Boardroom sale

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for