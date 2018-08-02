You are here

Home > Technology

Tencent's stock price just keeps on tumbling

Thu, Aug 02, 2018 - 3:08 PM

[HONG KONG] Tencent Holdings Ltd's stock price just keeps on tumbling, putting analysts' still bullish price targets increasingly out of reach.

Concern about earnings and a global selloff in tech stocks have dragged Tencent's shares down 8 per cent this week alone. The Chinese Internet giant was trading at HK$342.80 as at 1.05pm in Hong Kong on Thursday, the lowest in 10 months. The average price target of 51 analysts is HK$511.62. That's around 50 per cent above current levels, even after several analysts cut their targets last month.

Tencent soared every year bar two since its Hong Kong debut 14 years ago. The stock climbed 114 per cent in 2017 and then reached a record high this January. The sheen has rapidly fallen off since then, with the Shenzhen-based company losing about US$160 billion of market value. In addition to concern over the tech sector in general, Tencent has been vulnerable to general selloffs in Hong Kong as investors reduced exposure in the most widely-held, liquid names. Concerns have also mounted about its shrinking margins.

JPMorgan Chase & Co, which this week trimmed its price target by 4 per cent to HK$480, said Tencent may see weakness in gaming revenue in the near term. The outlook next year may improve post second-quarter results as Tencent is likely to see full-year monetization of its PUBG and Fortnite games, JPMorgan said in a note.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Tencent reports earnings on Aug 15, and analysts are expecting second-quarter income to grow at the weakest pace since 2012. At least 11 cut their price targets in July, including Credit Suisse Group AG and Morgan Stanley. Still, all 51 forecasters tracked by Bloomberg have maintained the equivalent of a buy recommendation on Tencent shares.

BLOOMBERG

Technology

WhatsApp out to make money from business messages

Google said to be planning China search app, ending long boycott

Elon Musk's apology to analysts he scorned sends Tesla stock soaring

EZ-Link still a leading player in Singapore's e-payment drive

Apple quarterly profit leaps, nears market value of US$1 trillion

Huawei passes Apple in smartphone share for the first time

Editor's Choice

BT_20180802_JLBANKS2_3519672.jpg
Aug 2, 2018
Government & Economy

In reskilling financial sector, a new point of sale

BT_20180802_KRROB_3519660.jpg
Aug 2, 2018
Real Estate

Robinson 77 put on the market by CLSA

BT_20180802_JQEZ2_3519684.jpg
Aug 2, 2018
Technology

EZ-Link still a leading player in Singapore's e-payment drive

Most Read

1 CPF withdrawals via PayNow hit S$40m since launch in March: OCBC
2 Hot stock: AEM Holdings dives 25% as CGS-CIMB downgrades stock, slashes target
3 DBS flags spillover concern with US-China tensions; 18% gain in Q2 profit misses estimates
4 URA nod for 4,107 units at Tampines Court, Normanton Park
5 Brookvale Park en bloc bid latest to be headed to court
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

DBS.jpg
Aug 2, 2018
Companies & Markets

DBS flags spillover concern with US-China tensions; 18% gain in Q2 profit misses estimates

20171218_1513600128232_382292571236899_0_zd2l_zuann.jpg
Aug 2, 2018
Stocks

Singapore, Malaysia stock indices hit by temporary FTSE disruption

BP_grab_020818_45.jpg
Aug 2, 2018
Startups

Grab raises another US$1b to finance ride-hailing battle

Aug 2, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: DBS, OUE Lippo Healthcare, FLT, BreadTalk, Moya Holdings

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening