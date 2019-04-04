You are here

Home > Technology

Thyssenkrupp to set up 3D printing innovation centre in Singapore

Thu, Apr 04, 2019 - 11:47 AM
leilal@sph.com@LeilaLaiBT
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

thyssenkrupp establishes Additive Manufacturing TechCenter Hub in Singapore.JPG
(From left) Mr Laurence Bay, Singapore Ambassador to Germany; Dr Koh Poh Koon, Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry; Dr Donatus Kaufmann, board member of thyssenkrupp AG; Mr Lim Kok Kiang, Assistant MD EDB; and the EDB team, at the announcement at Hannover Messe 2019.
PHOTO: THYSSENKRUPP

[HANNOVER] German multinational conglomerate Thyssenkrupp will be setting up an innovation centre for additive manufacturing, also known as 3D printing, in Singapore, its first outside of Germany.

This was shared with Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry Koh Poh Koon at the Hannover Messe trade show on Wednesday.

While the centre is still in the early stages of planning, Thyssenkrupp expects to launch it within this year, Dr Koh told The Business Times.

"We're quite happy to welcome them to set this up in Singapore, because as an ecosystem that has maturity in advanced manufacturing across diverse sectors, we provide a very interesting ecosystem for them to innovate using some of the additive manufacturing techniques, and hopefully to meet some of the market needs in these other sectors of advanced manufacturing," Dr Koh said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The future Singapore Additive Manufacturing TechCenter Hub, which the Singapore Economic Development Board supports, will serve as the regional hub for the company’s Mülheim TechCenter, the company said in a separate press statement on Thursday.

The centre aims to unlock the potential of additive manufacturing for customers locally and across the Asia-Pacific. Together with the existing TechCenter in Germany, it will focus on 3D printing solutions in metal and plastic technologies for customers in automotive, capital goods, chemical, mining and other heavy industries.

The hub will also host additive manufacturing engineers who will work with those in Germany to develop various products and solutions which leverage this innovation.

The centre will benefit Singapore by creating jobs for Singaporeans that expose them to more advanced technologies, and could result in products useful in Singapore as well as other parts of South-east Asia.

"They can also become a place where both SMEs (small and medium enterprises) and MNCs can lean on their capabilities to co-innovate and find new offerings, products and services," Dr Koh added. "In that sense, they enrich our advanced manufacturing ecosystem."

Donatus Kaufmann, member of the executive board of Thyssenkrupp responsible for technology and innovation, added that the new hub not only strengthens Thyssenkrupp’s presence and operations in Singapore and the Asia-Pacific, but also gives the company "the opportunity to benefit from Singapore’s innovation ecosystem and to serve new customers in the Asia-Pacific region".

Technology

China's Tencent raises US$6b in bond sale; proceeds for general purposes

Facebook removes exposed user records stored on Amazon's servers

South Korea to launch world's first national 5G networks

Asean collaboration key to unlocking potential of Industry 4.0

Massive CIA cloud deal could be fulfilled by more than one company

Netflix's dizzying valuation faces biggest test yet

Editor's Choice

BT_20190404_JARESORT4_3742986.jpg
Apr 4, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore IRs bet on S$9b expansion; exclusive licences extended to 2030

BT_20190404_CCSTRIPE_3742983.jpg
Apr 4, 2019
Garage

Silicon Valley firm eager to earn its stripes in South-east Asia

BT_20190404_MREAGLE4LA3Y_3743028.jpg
Apr 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Eagle Hospitality Trust eyes Singapore IPO to raise up to US$575m

Most Read

1 Hyflux saga demands better debt disclosure rules
2 Taxpayers can't bail out Hyflux investors, Masagos tells Parliament
3 Best World shares sag after CLSA flags challenges in China
4 Keppel, Sembcorp reinvention - from rigs to urban solutions
5 Five best-performing S-Reits average 20% return in Q1: SGX
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_Genting Singapore_040419_49.jpg
Apr 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Genting Singapore shares fall 6.5% following hike in casino entry levies

Apr 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Share prices of Synagie Corp, Y Ventures surge 40% prompting SGX queries

Apr 4, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: SingPost, Ying Li International, Swee Hong, Eneco Energy, Metech International

Apr 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Top warning signs of a company in trouble: report

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening