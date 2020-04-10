You are here

Home > Technology

TikTok pledges US$250m for Covid-19 relief

Fri, Apr 10, 2020 - 8:35 AM

nz_tiktok_100435.jpg
TikTok, the fast-growing mobile video app, pledged Thursday to contribute US$250 million to coronavirus relief efforts around the world.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] TikTok, the fast-growing mobile video app, pledged Thursday to contribute US$250 million to coronavirus relief efforts around the world.

TikTok, which US officials and lawmakers have assailed for potential security risks, said the funds would be for "front line medical workers, educators, and local communities deeply affected by the global crisis."

The move follows similar announcements from technology firms including Google, Facebook and Netflix as well as from leaders of Microsoft, Amazon and Twitter.

"We are committed to playing our part in that global outpouring of mutual support and giving," TikTok president Alex Zhu said in a statement.

"We want to magnify all we are seeing across our community and translate it into concrete relief for those most affected by this crisis."

SEE ALSO

Uber to distribute 'tens of millions' of masks in virus safety move

TikTok said US$150 million of the funds would be allocated for medical staffing, supplies, and hardship relief for health care workers through the US Centers for Disease Control, World Health Organization, and agencies working to distribute supplies in hard-hit countries including India, Indonesia, Italy and South Korea.

Another US$40 million will be donated to "organisations that serve groups representative of TikTok's diverse user communities, including musicians, artists, nurses, educators, and families that have come together on our platform," Mr Zhu said.

TikTok said it would match US$10 million in donations to its "community relief fund," with some of that going to artists, songwriters, and music professionals hurt by cancelled performances and gig work.

Another US$50 million will be applied to a "creative learning fund" to support distance learning efforts worldwide.

TikTok, popular with teens for its short music videos, has become one of the most widely used social platforms in recent months and has seen interest surge during the pandemic.

The application, owned by Chinese tech company ByteDance, saw 65 million worldwide downloads in March, according to analytics site SensorTower.

But officials from the FBI, the Justice Department and Homeland Security have warned that the video-sharing app could become another tool exploited by Chinese intelligence services.

TikTok has denied any ties with the Chinese government and notes that the app does not exist in China.

AFP

Technology

SAP cuts 2020 earnings guidance as virus puts orders on hold

Robots may emerge as heroes in Covid-19 war

Robots may become heroes in war on coronavirus

Disney+ streaming service hits 50 million users

Google offers free Stadia game access during pandemic

US approves Google request to use segment of US-Asia undersea cable

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 10, 2020 08:10 AM
Transport

Uber to distribute 'tens of millions' of masks in virus safety move

[SAN FRANCISCO] Uber said Thursday it planned to give out "tens of millions" of masks to drivers worldwide as part...

Apr 10, 2020 07:37 AM
Government & Economy

US economy purged 17m jobs amid pandemic

[WASHINGTON] US unemployment is rising at a jarring rate, with data released Thursday showing 17 million people have...

Apr 10, 2020 06:21 AM
Stocks

US: Wall Street rises on latest Fed rescue program

[NEW YORK] Wall Street closed out the trading week on a high note on Thursday as the US Federal Reserve unleashed...

Apr 10, 2020 06:13 AM
Stocks

Europe: Shares post best week since 2011, focus on EU stimulus

[BENGALURU] European stock markets gained for a fourth straight day on Thursday with sentiment propped up by the...

Apr 9, 2020 11:54 PM
Government & Economy

US February wholesale inventories revised down

[WASHINGTON] US wholesale inventories fell more than initially estimated in February and could shrink further as the...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.