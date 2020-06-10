You are here

Home > Technology

TikTok's Mayer pledges fake news fight in call with EU's Breton

Wed, Jun 10, 2020 - 6:57 AM

nz_mayer_100633.jpg
Chinese video app TikTok's new chief executive Kevin Mayer has told EU digital chief Thierry Breton he intends to play an active role fighting disinformation, an EU official said on Tuesday, as Breton pushes tech giants to step up their efforts against fake news.
PHOTO: AFP

[BRUSSELS] Chinese video app TikTok's new chief executive Kevin Mayer has told EU digital chief Thierry Breton he intends to play an active role fighting disinformation, an EU official said on Tuesday, as Breton pushes tech giants to step up their efforts against fake news.

Breton in the last two months has held video conferences with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Apple CEO Tim Cook and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to promote his campaign against fake news and other issues.

TikTok, owned by Chinese company ByteDance, allows users to create short videos. It has exploded in popularity during the Covid-19 crisis but has recently been hit with privacy complaints and concerns stemming from its apparently close ties to Beijing.

Mr Mayer, previously Walt Disney Co's top streaming executive, left the US entertainment and theme parks giant to become TikTok's CEO last month.

"Good conversation with Kevin Mayer, CEO of TikTok. Entertaining millions, TikTok has a role to play against disinformation," Mr Breton said in a tweet on Tuesday after a video call with Mr Mayer.

SEE ALSO

TikTok lookalike Zynn brings Chinese video app rivalry to US

Mr Breton invited TikTok to join the European Union's code of conduct, said the EU official, who was not authorised to speak publicly.

Members of the voluntary code of conduct include Google , Facebook, Twitter and Mozilla which signed up in October 2018 to combat fake news on their platforms in a bid to stave off more heavy-handed regulations.

"Breton expects online platforms in general and TikTok in particular to use governance proactively to be a partner in fighting disinformation," the official said.

Mr Mayer committed to acting responsibly and to address issues related to illegal and harmful content, including taking additional steps in the fight against disinformation, the official said.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 10, 2020 10:03 AM
Government & Economy

Japan wants to take lead for G-7 statement on Hong Kong: Abe

[TOKYO] Japan wants to take the lead among Group of Seven nations on issuing a statement about the situation in Hong...

Jun 10, 2020 10:00 AM
Government & Economy

China's May PPI -3.7% y-o-y, CPI +2.4%

[BEIJING] China's May factory gate prices fell by the sharpest annual rate in more than four years, official data...

Jun 10, 2020 09:56 AM
Technology

Nintendo says 300,000 accounts breached after hack

[TOKYO] Japanese gaming giant Nintendo has admitted that hackers have breached 300,000 accounts since early April,...

Jun 10, 2020 09:54 AM
Stocks

Singapore shares advance at Wednesday's open; STI up 0.5%

SINGAPORE shares rebounded on Wednesday morning, after...

Jun 10, 2020 09:45 AM
Government & Economy

Covid-19 magnifies challenges to business in China: European business group

[BEIJING] The Covid-19 epidemic has exacerbated already worrisome trends to doing business in China amid slowing...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.