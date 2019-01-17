You are here

Home > Technology

Tim Cook calls for privacy bill with right to delete data

Thu, Jan 17, 2019 - 11:43 PM

file73ofmduwdixjm6on56o.jpg
Apple chief executive Tim Cook called on US lawmakers Thursday to pass privacy legislation enabling consumers to see and delete their harvested online personal data from a central clearinghouse.
AFP

[WASHINGTON] Apple chief executive Tim Cook called on US lawmakers Thursday to pass privacy legislation enabling consumers to see and delete their harvested online personal data from a central clearinghouse.

Mr Cook, writing in Time magazine, offered his view as the US Congress was set to consider tougher enforcement of privacy and data protection for online platforms.

Several lawmakers and activist organizations have proposed data privacy measures, some of which contain elements of the European Union's sweeping General Data Protection Regulation.

The Apple CEO said any new US legislation should give more power to consumers to know what data is being gathered and to delete that information "on demand."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Meaningful, comprehensive federal privacy legislation should not only aim to put consumers in control of their data, it should also shine a light on actors trafficking in your data behind the scenes," Mr Cook wrote.

He said the Federal Trade Commission, the consumer protection regulatory agency, "should establish a data-broker clearinghouse, requiring all data brokers to register, enabling consumers to track the transactions that have bundled and sold their data from place to place, and giving users the power to delete their data on demand, freely, easily and online, once and for all."

In recent months, Mr Cook has been sharply critical of tech rivals such as Facebook and Google over business models which are built around collecting and monetizing personal data.

Last year, he said in a Brussels speech that consumers' personal data "is being weaponized against us with military efficiency."

"In 2019, it's time to stand up for the right to privacy - yours, mine, all of ours," Mr Cook wrote in Time.

"Consumers shouldn't have to tolerate another year of companies irresponsibly amassing huge user profiles, data breaches that seem out of control and the vanishing ability to control our own digital lives."

He said consumers should have a right to have personal data "minimized," with companies required "to strip identifying information from customer data or avoid collecting it in the first place."

Additionally, Mr Cook said people should have a right "to know what data is being collected and why" and make it easy to access, correct and delete personal data.

He said new legislation plays an important role in helping tech firms win back consumer trust.

"Technology has the potential to keep changing the world for the better, but it will never achieve that potential without the full faith and confidence of the people who use it," he said.

AFP

Technology

Singtel, Ericsson and Singapore Polytechnic open Singapore’s first live 5G facility

Over half of SMEs in Singapore have experienced a cyber error or attack last year: poll

CenturyLink opens its first S-E Asia security operations centre in Singapore

Netflix spends big on content; raises US prices

Google sends tourists on outback walkabouts, say Aussie businesses

US reversal on online gambling casts a pall over industry

Editor's Choice

BP_Grab_170119_1.jpg
Jan 17, 2019
Garage

Insurers tap startup platforms to open new distribution channels

BT_20190117_NBBREXIT_3670878.jpg
Jan 17, 2019
Government & Economy

UK currency, stocks hope for the best in May's crushing defeat

BP_SGX_170119_3.jpg
Jan 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Critical report on Catalist sparks a lively debate

Most Read

1 A big step by CapitaLand and Temasek in play for global stakes
2 Glassdoor launches operations in Singapore
3 CapitaLand's S$11b buy is big, but will it be beautiful?
4 Cook, work, play in malls. But whither the retail property recovery?
5 Google in talks for 400,000 sq ft space at Alexandra Technopark

Must Read

BP_NODX_170119_1.jpg
Jan 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore non-oil exports down 8.5% in December, confounding rebound expectations

doc73obabpb59u1jr9fhcyd_doc6ue8k92klgoxignz4os.jpg
Jan 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jan 17, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Funding for tech tools tops Budget wish list of Singapore firms: SBF poll

Jan 17, 2019
Technology

CenturyLink opens its first S-E Asia security operations centre in Singapore

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening