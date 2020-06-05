You are here
Toshiba expects drop of 15.7% in annual profit, limited coronavirus impact
[TOKYO] Toshiba Corp expects annual operating profit to drop 15.7 per cent, it said on Friday, as a recent portfolio overhaul helps the industrial conglomerate limit the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.
It forecast profit of 110 billion yen (S$1.4 billion) for the year through March 2021, down from 130.46 billion yen a year earlier.
The outlook compared with the 136.71 billion yen average of 13 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.
REUTERS
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes