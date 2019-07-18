You are here

Home > Technology

Trump calls for inquiry into Google's work with China

He repeats accusations made previously by PayPal co-founder that tech giant may be infiltrated by Chinese agents
Thu, Jul 18, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190718_NVGOOGLE18_3838175.jpg
"Fundamentally in China we actually do very little today, certainly compared to any other major technology company," says Google's Karan Bhatia.
PHOTO: AFP

Washington

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday his administration would investigate whether Alphabet Inc's Google supports the Chinese government, following accusations that a company official refuted hours later at a Senate hearing.

The president repeated accusations made previously by Peter Thiel, a co-founder of PayPal and venture capitalist, that Google may be infiltrated by Chinese intelligence agents.

"A great and brilliant guy who knows this subject better than anyone! The Trump Administration will take a look!" the president wrote on Twitter.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Trump later told reporters he would have various agencies, including potentially the Justice Department, "see if there's any truth to" Mr Thiel's accusations.

Mr Thiel has called on the FBI and CIA to probe Google on its ties with China, and alleged that the company worked with the Chinese military.

The top US general, Marine General Joseph Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, expressed similar concerns about Google in a congressional hearing in March.

Google said in a statement: "As we have said before, we do not work with the Chinese military."

At a wide-ranging US Senate subcommittee hearing Tuesday about Google's content policies, the company's top government affairs official told Senator Josh Hawley, a Republican, that it did little business in China.

"Fundamentally in China we actually do very little today, certainly compared to any other major technology company," said Karan Bhatia, vice president for government affairs and public policy.

Mr Bhatia rejected accusations that Google has been infiltrated by Chinese intelligence agents or that it has turned a "blind eye" to theft of its code. Its decisions about contracts with the US government have not been based on pressure from China, he stressed.

He added that Google had "terminated" an effort to develop a search engine that abides by China's political censorship rules.

Google would only launch such a service now in consultation with "key stakeholders", Mr Bhatia said.

But under questioning from senators, he declined to commit to not censoring content in China or to undergoing a third-party audit of its content moderation policies.

The lack of commitment drew sharp criticism from mr Hawley. "Clearly our trust and patience in your company and the behaviour of your monopoly has run out," he said. "It's time for some accountability."

Mr Thiel has financially backed several Republican politicians at the state and federal level, including Mr Trump and Mr Hawley, who have expressed concern about the influence of Google's search and advertising businesses.

Mr Thiel invested in Facebook Inc soon after its founding and is a director at the social media company, which is Google's top rival for online ad spending.

He also is a director at data analytics software firm Palantir Technologies, which, like Google, competes to secure government technology contracts.

Senators on Tuesday criticised Google over several issues, including whether it was biased against conservative content and why it has been slow to stop the spread of some graphic material.

Senator Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat, said Google's YouTube needed to do a better job of policing content. "You can't simply unleash the monster and say it's too big to control," Mr Blumenthal said. "The hourglass has run out."

Senator Ted Cruz, who chairs the Senate Judiciary panel which held the hearing, called Google "a black box" currently and said it must present more data to lawmakers about takedowns of conservative content versus liberal material. Such information could inform how to better regulate Google, he added. Google's monopoly power and censorship "is a real threat to our democratic processes," Cruz said after the hearing. REUTERS

Technology

Cleaning robots to be available island-wide by March 2020

Will Facebook's Libra turn into a cancer?

Facebook should not be trusted with 'crazy' cryptocurrency plan, say US senators

Amazon in deal with German watchdog to overhaul marketplace terms

Making the case for 'dumb' cities in the age of smart tech

Opportunities aplenty for Asean members in building Smart Cities

Editor's Choice

Jul 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

STI stocks expected to hand out 7.9% more in dividends for 2019

Jul 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Tokyo-Seoul dispute adds to Singapore exporters' woes

Jul 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

The future's bright for SGX's rubber derivatives

Most Read

1 Hong Kong turmoil has millionaires eyeing other wealth havens like Singapore
2 Singapore Shopping Centre on en bloc market with S$255m reserve price
3 Prudential sues former top agency manager for up to S$2.5b over alleged poaching of 244 agents
4 New tripartite initiative to help Singapore firms hire persons with disabilities
5 1 in 3 Singaporeans do not invest, most financially unprepared for retirement: OCBC survey

Must Read

Jul 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

STI stocks expected to hand out 7.9% more in dividends for 2019

Jul 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Tokyo-Seoul dispute adds to Singapore exporters' woes

BT_20190718_LJROBOT18_3838354.jpg
Jul 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Cleaning robots to be available island-wide by March 2020

Jul 18, 2019
Funding

Business-travel platform raises US$3m in pre-Series A funding

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly