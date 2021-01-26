You are here

Home > Technology

Twitter acquires newsletter startup Revue to expand business

Tue, Jan 26, 2021 - 10:03 PM

AK_twt_2601.jpg
Twitter acquired the newsletter publishing company Revue for an undisclosed sum, part of an effort to expand its business and give writers who distribute their work on Twitter more features.
PHOTO: AFP

[SAN FRANCISCO] Twitter acquired the newsletter publishing company Revue for an undisclosed sum, part of an effort to expand its business and give writers who distribute their work on Twitter more features.

Revue's service, which lets people manage newsletter publishing and subscriptions, will continue operating as a "standalone service" within Twitter, the company said Tuesday in a blog announcing the deal. Twitter will eliminate some of the service's fees to encourage more people to create newsletters, and will take a 5 per cent cut on subscription revenue collected through Revue.

Part of Revue's appeal to Twitter is that it could help expand the business outside of advertising, which generates more than 85 per cent of Twitter's annual revenue, and give some of the site's more popular users a way to make money from their followers.

"You can expect audience-based monetisation to be an area that we'll continue to develop new ways to support," Twitter executives wrote in the blog. Twitter has also confirmed that it's considering options for its own subscription service.

Twitter has made a number of acquisitions in recent months, primarily small startups to bring on their personnel. Since early December, Twitter has purchased social video app Squad, podcast company Breaker, and a 50-person design firm Ueno Revue's six-person team, which is based in Utrecht, Netherlands, will join Twitter, which said it will hire to expand the unit.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Technology

Listen-in social network Clubhouse readies for the masses

Apple's hardware chief leaves post for unnamed new project

Klook raises US$200m more to boost merchant SaaS solutions

Biolidics gets confirmation to market, sell Covid-19 antigen test kit in the EU

Facebook News in UK to help 'sustain' local journalism

Twitter unveils 'community-driven' effort to fight misinformation

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 26, 2021 09:57 PM
Government & Economy

All 24 towns to have community vaccination centre each by end-March: Chan Chun Sing

[SINGAPORE] Each of the 24 towns here will have one community vaccination centre by end-March, as the nation ramps...

Jan 26, 2021 09:31 PM
Companies & Markets

SGX RegCo to review Rich Capital's potential listing-rule breaches

AN independent review of property developer Rich Capital has turned up several causes for concern for the Singapore...

Jan 26, 2021 09:16 PM
Companies & Markets

Sheng Siong staff to get up to 16 months' bonus for FY2020

ELIGIBLE Sheng Siong staff will receive total bonuses of up to 16 months, inclusive of the annual wage supplement (...

Jan 26, 2021 08:11 PM
Government & Economy

Malaysia secures 18.4m doses of Russian, Chinese Covid-19 vaccines

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia said on Tuesday it had signed deals with two domestic companies to purchase 18.4 million...

Jan 26, 2021 08:05 PM
Government & Economy

China's Covid-19 vaccines can be upgraded for variants in 2 months, says expert

[BEIJING] China's Covid-19 vaccines based on the inactivated virus can be upgraded to cope with new variants in...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Netherlands has worst riots in four decades over Covid curbs

Bukit Timah, Duke's Road sites up for en bloc sale with S$62.5m guide price

Keppel DC Reit H2 DPU up 27.5% to 4.795 Singapore cents

Isetan could pay dearly for dragging its heels on sale of Wisma Atria space

Singapore stocks decline for third consecutive day; STI down 0.9%

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for