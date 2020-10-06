You are here

Home > Technology

Twitter bans Trump death wishes, sparks debate

Tue, Oct 06, 2020 - 6:55 AM

nz_twitter_061028.jpg
Twitter is removing tweets hoping for the demise of US President Donald Trump - a move which opened up the social platform to criticism that it should enforce the same policy for everyone.
PHOTO: AFP

[SAN FRANCISCO] Twitter is removing tweets hoping for the demise of US President Donald Trump - a move which opened up the social platform to criticism that it should enforce the same policy for everyone.

San Francisco-based Twitter drew a line on caustic commentary after Trump's Covid-19 hospitalisation Friday, telling users that expressing hope for the death of anyone violates policies against abusive behaviour at the one-to-many messaging service.

"Tweets that wish or hope for death, serious bodily harm or fatal disease against anyone are not allowed and will need to be removed," Twitter said in a post.

Attached was a link to a Twitter policy page that said it does not tolerate content that wishes, hopes, or expresses desire for someone to die or contract a fatal disease.

The post sparked a firestorm of responses from people contending that Twitter has not been consistent about enforcing those rules.

SEE ALSO

Trump tweets he'll be 'back on the campaign trail soon' after leaving hospital

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"So... you mean to tell us you could've done this the whole time?" Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York said in a retweet of Twitter's message.

Conservative Republicans have relentless used social media to spew venom at Ms Ocasio-Cortez, often referred to by her initials AOC.

Fellow Democratic lawmaker Rashida Tlaib chimed in with a similar comment, tweeting, "this is messed up. The death threats towards us should have been taking more seriously."

Twitter responded with a pledge to be more even-handed.

"We hear the voices who feel that we're enforcing some policies inconsistently," Twitter said in response to fierce backlash.

"We agree we must do better, and we are working together inside to do so."

Mr Trump's hospitalisation for treatment of Covid-19 has been a hot topic on Twitter, with users keen to point out his history of downplaying pandemic risks and safety precautions such as wearing masks.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Technology

Google delays India payment rules as Paytm offers alternative

Dedicated digital venues amp up the virtual event game

Nvidia building UK supercomputer to boost Covid-19 research

Sunseap to supply Facebook with solar energy for Singapore operations

Data analytics firm GeoSpock raises US$5.4m in funding

Tata taking on Ambani could be India's Alibaba-Tencent

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 6, 2020 06:58 AM
Government & Economy

Pelosi, Mnuchin continue US stimulus negotiations

[WASHINGTON] Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi talked again on Monday as they...

Oct 6, 2020 06:52 AM
Government & Economy

Brazil economy to shrink by 5.8% in 2020: IMF

[WASHINGTON] Brazil's economy is projected to shrink by 5.8 per cent in 2020, the International Monetary Fund said...

Oct 6, 2020 06:49 AM
Government & Economy

Plexiglass to separate Pence, Harris at VP debate

[WASHINGTON] Plexiglass will separate US Vice-President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris at Wednesday's debate,...

Oct 6, 2020 06:46 AM
Government & Economy

Trump tweets he'll be 'back on the campaign trail soon' after leaving hospital

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump announced on Monday he would be "back on the campaign trail soon", just...

Oct 6, 2020 06:44 AM
Stocks

Europe: Stocks hit two-week high as Trump update lifts global mood

[BENGALURU] European shares closed at a two-week high on Monday, as positive updates on US President Donald Trump's...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singtel should take a leaf from Keppel's book when it comes to investor communications

Phillip SGD money market ETF debuts on SGX with initial AUM of S$100m

Singapore SMEs, individuals given more time to resume full loan repayments

Broker's take: Singapore property developers trading at discount, RHB keeps 'overweight'

Larger gatherings may soon be possible; Phase Three roadmap in the works: Gan

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.