You are here

Home > Technology

Twitter CEO to testify before US House panel on Sept 5

Sat, Aug 25, 2018 - 7:26 AM

doc71ll3e956fnjybgz8uj_doc71cxcv7lyplivorxcej.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] Twitter Inc's chief executive will testify before a US House of Representatives committee on Sept 5, the panel said on Friday, after some Republicans raised concerns about social media companies removing content from conservatives.

The House Energy and Commerce Committee "intends to ask tough questions about how Twitter monitors and polices content," Republican Representative Greg Walden, the panel's chairman, said in a statement.

"We look forward to Mr Dorsey being forthright and transparent regarding the complex processes behind the company's algorithms and content judgment calls," Walden said.

On Friday, President Donald Trump accused social media companies of silencing "millions of people" in an act of censorship, but without offering evidence to support the claim.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Social Media Giants are silencing millions of people. Can't do this even if it means we must continue to hear Fake News like CNN, whose ratings have suffered gravely. People have to figure out what is real, and what is not, without censorship!" Mr Trump wrote on Twitter, not mentioning any specific companies.

Mr Trump also criticised social media outlets last week, saying without providing proof that unidentified companies were "totally discriminating against Republican/Conservative voices."

Those tweets followed actions taken by Apple Inc, Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc's YouTube to remove some content posted by Infowars, a website run by conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

Mr Jones' Twitter account was temporarily suspended on Aug 15.

REUTERS

Technology

MAS, SGX to explore DvP settlement across blockchain platforms

China's Huawei slams Australia 5G mobile network ban as 'politically motivated'

MAS, SGX partner Anquan, Deloitte and Nasdaq to explore DvP settlement across blockchain platforms

New York is the capital of a booming artificial intelligence industry

HP Inc tops estimates, raises full-year adjusted profit forecast

Apple and Google face a growing revolt over app store 'tax'

Editor's Choice

BT_20180825_NSBRUNCHP1_3541599-1.jpg
Aug 25, 2018
Brunch

Game on: eSports levels up

325364060_0-23.jpg
Aug 25, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore output growth on cue, slowing to 6% in July

BT_20180825_ARRIVAL_3542721.jpg
Aug 25, 2018
Transport

H1 visitor arrivals to Singapore grow by more than 7 per cent

Most Read

1 Singtel shares surge 7.5% on potential union of Australia telecom rivals
2 Belmont Rd GCB fetches S$33.8m or S$2,243 psf
3 Stocks to watch: Nam Cheong, HG Metal, iFast, Singtel
4 Global trends bode well for SGX
5 Malaysia and Singapore agree to put HSR on hold, delay and costs to be discussed: source
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180825_NSBRUNCHP1_3541599-1.jpg
Aug 25, 2018
Brunch

Game on: eSports levels up

325364060_0-23.jpg
Aug 25, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore output growth on cue, slowing to 6% in July

BT_20180825_ARRIVAL_3542721.jpg
Aug 25, 2018
Transport

H1 visitor arrivals to Singapore grow by more than 7 per cent

BT_20180825_HDB_3542728.jpg
Aug 25, 2018
Government & Economy

HDB lessees are owners of their flats, not renters: PM Lee

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening