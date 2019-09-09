You are here

Twitter-owned mobile monetisation platform MoPub hires Asia-Pacific MD

Mon, Sep 09, 2019 - 11:51 AM
TWITTER-OWNED mobile monetisation platform MoPub has hired Dushyant Sapre as managing director for the Asia-Pacific (APAC).

Mr Sapre, based in Twitter’s APAC headquarters in Singapore, will develop and implement the regional growth strategy for MoPub, specifically focusing on Japan, South Korea and China.

He will work with cross-functional teams to propose solutions for clients, and establish and strengthen the company's long-term partnerships with publishers, app developers, media companies and programmatic buyers in the region.

The veteran was previously the managing director for APAC Supply and Global App Partnerships at Criteo, and was a founding leader of the Criteo Singapore office since 2013. Over the past decade he has advised digital publishers and developers on maximising monetisation, and online retailers on user acquisition and retention.

He has also worked on enterprise IT transformation at HP, SaaS (software as a service) and cloud at Google, and adtech at Criteo.

Mr Sapre said he was privileged and humbled to be able to lead MoPub in the APAC.

He added that the region is on the cusp of explosive growth due to its mobile-first economies, and is expected to become the number one region for app downloads, app advertising spend and app store consumer spend over the next three years.

Janae Redmond, MoPub vice-president, said that the APAC is a key area of investment for the company, and that Mr Sapre's "track record of building and developing successful teams, deep knowledge of the APAC markets, and unique understanding of both the buy-side and sell-side of the advertising ecosystem" make him a tremendous addition to the team.



