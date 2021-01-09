You are here

Home > Technology

Twitter permanently suspends Trump's account

Sat, Jan 09, 2021 - 7:58 AM
UPDATED Sat, Jan 09, 2021 - 8:16 AM

nz_trump_090135.jpg
Twitter said on Friday that it has permanently suspended US President Donald Trump’s account due to the risk of further incitement of violence following the storming of the US Capitol on Wednesday by hundreds of his supporters.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] Twitter said on Friday that it has permanently suspended US President Donald Trump’s account due to the risk of further incitement of violence following the storming of the US Capitol on Wednesday by hundreds of his supporters.  

“After close review of recent Tweets from the #realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence,” the company said in a tweet.  

Social media companies have cracked down on Mr Trump’s accounts in the wake of the turmoil on Wednesday. Facebook said earlier this week it was suspending his account through until at least the end of his presidential term.  

The Republican president is due to hand over to Democratic President-elect Joe Biden on Jan 20.  The White House did not immediately comment.  

In a blog post on Friday, Twitter said that two of the president’s tweets posted that day were in violation of its policy against the glorification of violence.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Twitter had temporarily blocked Mr Trump’s account, which had more than 88 million followers, on Wednesday following the siege of Capitol Hill, and warned that additional violations by the president’s accounts would result in a permanent suspension.  

Mr Trump was required to delete three rule-breaking tweets before his account was unblocked. He returned to Twitter on Thursday with a video acknowledging that Joe Biden would be the next US president.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 9, 2021 06:42 AM
Banking & Finance

Deutsche Bank to pay US$130m to settle US probes

[NEW YORK] Deutsche Bank will pay US$130 million to settle a foreign bribery probe and fraud charges in precious...

Jan 9, 2021 06:33 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil rises to 11-month high, logs weekly gain on Saudi output cut

[NEW YORK] Oil prices hit their highest level in nearly a year on Friday, gaining 8 per cent on the week, supported...

Jan 9, 2021 06:27 AM
Stocks

US: Stocks end at records again as Biden eyes more stimulus

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stock indices closed at records again Friday as anticipation of a new fiscal relief package...

Jan 9, 2021 06:24 AM
Stocks

Europe: Shares clock best week in nearly two months

[BENGALURU] European stocks logged their strongest weekly gains since November on Friday, with Germany's DAX hitting...

Jan 8, 2021 11:17 PM
Stocks

US: Stocks rise as market eyes stimulus after bad jobs data

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks added to records early Friday as markets undeterred by weak jobs data and disturbing...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

OCBC appoints Helen Wong as new group CEO as Samuel Tsien retires

US Vice-President Pence opposes using 25th amendment to remove Trump

British retail giant M&S logs sliding sales on virus

STI joins Asia rally, nears 3,000-level again

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for