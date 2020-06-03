You are here

Home > Technology

Twitter signals Trump tweets will stay, even if they break rules

Wed, Jun 03, 2020 - 10:42 AM

rk_twitter_030620.jpg
Twitter defended its recent decision to label some of US President Donald Trump's tweets, but also said world leaders' comments on the social media service will stay up, even if they break the company's rules.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SAN FRANCISCO] Twitter defended its recent decision to label some of US President Donald Trump's tweets, but also said world leaders' comments on the social media service will stay up, even if they break the company's rules.

Twitter has been heavily criticised by Mr Trump and other conservative politicians after it added labels to tweets of his on May 26 that it said violated the company's misinformation policy. Three days later, Twitter slapped a rule-violation notice on another post by Mr Trump warning protesters in Minnesota that "when the looting starts, the shooting starts". 

"We are NOT attempting to address all misinformation," the company's @twittersafety account wrote on Tuesday. "Instead, we prioritise based on the highest potential for harm, focusing on manipulated media, civic integrity, and Covid-19. Likelihood, severity and type of potential harm — along with reach and scale — factor into this."

Still, the company has resisted other calls to drop Mr Trump from its service entirely. "It's important people can read and speak about what world leaders say, even if they violate our rules," Twitter wrote on Tuesday.

The San Francisco-based company said it "shouldn't determine the truthfulness of tweets," but tries to "provide context to help people make up their own minds in cases where the substance of a Tweet is disputed."

SEE ALSO

Former President Bush, contrasting Trump approach, says protesters should be heard

"Hence, our focus is on providing context, not fact-checking," it added.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Technology

Australian central bank may use powers to lower e-payment costs

Canadian telcos tap Ericsson, Nokia for 5G gear, ditching Huawei

Facebook invests in Gojek in WhatsApp push

Google faces US$5b lawsuit in US for tracking 'private' internet use

US says will investigate nations with digital services tax

Activists rip Facebook's Zuckerberg over Trump comments

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 3, 2020 10:44 AM
Government & Economy

Italy reopens to tourists from Europe

[ROME] Italy reopens to travellers from Europe on Wednesday, three months after the country went into coronavirus...

Jun 3, 2020 10:37 AM
Technology

Australian central bank may use powers to lower e-payment costs

[SYDNEY] Australia's central bank could use its regulatory powers to reduce the cost of electronic payments for...

Jun 3, 2020 10:26 AM
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: RHB upgrades Starhill Global Reit to 'buy' on attractive valuation among peers

RHB Research on Wednesday upgraded Starhill Global Reit to "buy" from "neutral" and lowered its target price to 63...

Jun 3, 2020 10:13 AM
Government & Economy

Majority of US firms in Hong Kong concerned about security laws: survey

[HONG KONG] An overwhelming majority of US firms in Hong Kong responding to an Amcham survey published on Wednesday...

Jun 3, 2020 10:12 AM
Energy & Commodities

Natural gas may be the next major commodity to trade below zero

[SINGAPORE] The spectre of negative prices is hanging over energy markets more than a month after oil's...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.