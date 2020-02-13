You are here

Twitter's upcoming engineering centre in Singapore to create 65 technical roles

Thu, Feb 13, 2020 - 4:37 PM
TWITTER is building its first engineering centre in Asia-Pacific (APAC), which will be based in the company's APAC headquarters in Singapore.

The social media platform has also committed to hiring 65 technical talent in Singapore, covering product engineering, software engineering, data engineering and data science.

Twitter said the engineering centre will boost its global engineering capabilities as well as improve service availability and reliability for Twitter users around the world.

APAC has always been a growth engine for the company, said Twitter's APAC vice-president Maya Hari.

"We are thrilled to bring some of the best, cutting-edge engineering jobs for a global Internet platform to Singapore, from product development to data science to machine learning," she added.

Kiren Kumar, chief digital industry officer at Digital Industry Singapore (DISG) said that Twitter's latest investment also marks another milestone in Twitter's and DISG's continued partnership. 

DISG is a joint office between the Economic Development Board, Enterprise Singapore and the Infocomm Media Development Authority.

In 2016, Twitter formed its international data science team in Singapore - its first outside the US.

