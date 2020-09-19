You are here

Home > Technology

Unity Software soars in blockbuster NYSE debut

Sat, Sep 19, 2020 - 12:08 PM

nz_nyse_190982.jpg
Shares of Unity Software soared in their debut on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday, giving the gaming platform a market value of around US$18 billion and signaling sustained demand for new stocks.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Shares of Unity Software soared in their debut on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday, giving the gaming platform a market value of around US$18 billion and signaling sustained demand for new stocks.

The Silicon Valley startup's stock, which debuted at US$75 per share, closed at US$68.35, well above the US$52 per share in its initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday.

"Going public is good for discipline. We can also compensate our employees with more transparency," said Unity chief executive John Riccitiello.

"We picked the date earlier this year, and we never expected it's going to be a hot IPO market."

Unlike most companies that require employees to hold onto the stock for a lockup period following the public debut, Unity allows employees to sell 15 per cent of their vested shares on the day of IPO.

SEE ALSO

'Nasdaq whale' closes more large options trades

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

It is the second US$1 billion-plus US software IPO this week to price above the targeted range after data warehouse company Snowflake Inc raised more than US$3 billion in the largest US listing so far this year.

Unity's software platform is widely used by game developers, artists, architects and filmmakers to create, run and monetise interactive 3D content.

"The company's (IPO) timing is good. Not only have US market indices returned to records, but one of Unity's top competitors, Epic Games, is also challenging Apple in court," said Michael Underhill, chief investment officer for Capital Innovations, which invests in IPOs.

Last year, more than half of the top 1,000 games in Apple's App Store and Google's Play Store were built using Unity's software platform, Mr Underhill added.

For Unity's IPO, the lead underwriting banks, Goldman Sachs Group and Credit Suisse Group, created an online system at Unity's request to take indications of interest from investors, with the aim of getting a more accurate gauge of demand. Orders for an IPO are typically made over the phone.

"We're so data-centric in everything we do. The idea of working with an IPO system perfected in the 1920s just didn't appeal to us," said Mr Riccitiello.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 19, 2020 11:45 AM
Banking & Finance

Private equity using loans for payouts at fastest pace in years

[NEW YORK] Private equity firms are hitting the US leveraged loan market at the fastest pace in years to fund...

Sep 19, 2020 11:44 AM
Companies & Markets

Singapore police probe firm owned by Loh cousins

[SINGAPORE] Singapore police are looking into a complaint from Ernst & Young that a firm owned by bidders for...

Sep 19, 2020 11:26 AM
Consumer

Ex-Campari CEO accused of serving up a cognac deal tip at dinner

[SESTO SAN GIOVANNI] Davide Campari-Milano's former chief executive officer (CEO) is accused by French stock-market...

Sep 19, 2020 11:12 AM
Garage

Game maker Scopely in talks for funding at US$3b value

[CULVER CITY] Scopely, a developer of games for mobile devices, is in talks with investors to raise funding at...

Sep 19, 2020 10:55 AM
Consumer

Lululemon defies brick-and-mortar woes in plan to add stores

[VANCOUVER] The pandemic may have wiped out demand for apparel and driven many remaining customers online, but that...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore insurers extend premium-deferment measures

Higher gold prices no boon for pawnbrokers

Schroders buys £2.2b family office in wealth push

'Nasdaq whale' closes more large options trades

SIA pilots agree to deeper pay cuts amid Covid-19

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.