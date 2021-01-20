You are here

Home > Technology

US asks Australia to scrap plan to make Facebook, Google pay for news

Wed, Jan 20, 2021 - 5:50 AM

Sydney

THE US government has asked Australia to scrap proposed laws that will make it the first country in the world to force Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google to pay for news sourced from local media outlets.

In a submission asking the government to "suspend" the plans, assistant US trade representatives Daniel Bahar and Karl Ehlers, suggested that Australia instead "further study the markets, and if appropriate, develop a voluntary code".

Under the law, which has broad political support and is currently before a senate committee, Google and Facebook will be subject to mandatory price arbitration if a commercial agreement on payments to Australian media cannot be reached.

"The US government is concerned that an attempt, through legislation, to regulate the competitive positions of specific players ... to the clear detriment of two US firms, may result in harmful outcomes," said in the document, under the letterhead of the Executive Office of the President.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Such a move could also "raise concerns with respect to Australia's international trade obligations," it said.

The Australian government announced the legislation last month after an investigation found the tech giants held too much market power in the media industry, a situation it said posed a potential threat to a well-functioning democracy.

Asked for a response to the US submission, Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said in a statement the government "is committed to proceeding with a mandatory code" that would address "the bargaining power imbalances with digital platforms and media companies."

The code followed an 18-month review by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) Chairman and "extensive consultation" that included the views of both Google and Facebook, he added. REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Technology

Global chip crunch unlikely to impact car deliveries here

Takeover price for Sunningdale Tech raised to S$1.65 per share in final offer

US lawmakers aim to curtail face recognition even as tech identifies Capitol attackers

Digital work platform Citrix to buy Vista's Wrike for US$2.25b

Ex-regional MD of WeWork launches fintech firm with buy-now-pay-later solution

Carmakers redesign cars for millions of ageing drivers in Japan

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 20, 2021 12:28 AM
Government & Economy

Yellen says aid to jobless, small firms 'biggest bang' for buck

[WASHINGTON] Janet Yellen told lawmakers Tuesday that help for the unemployed and small businesses would provide...

Jan 20, 2021 12:19 AM
Government & Economy

China defends early actions on Covid-19 after panel report

[GENEVA] China on Tuesday defended its early actions taken to fight the Covid-19 outbreak, saying that it...

Jan 19, 2021 11:54 PM
Transport

GM, Microsoft lead US$2b round for self-driving startup

[DETRIOT] General Motors and Microsoft are leading a US$2 billion investment round in self-driving car startup...

Jan 19, 2021 11:44 PM
Transport

FedEx to cut up to 6,300 jobs in Europe on TNT integration

[MEMPHIS] FedEx is planning to cut as many as 6,300 jobs in Europe as the courier completes the process of...

Jan 19, 2021 11:18 PM
Stocks

US: Wall St opens higher ahead of Yellen speech, spotlight on earnings

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes rose on Tuesday after upbeat earnings from big US banks and Halliburton, while...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

New local Covid-19 cluster; 8-year-old boy added to para-vet cluster

HDB issues S$800m notes due in 2026

Broker's take: DBS sees 'pre-emptive' policy response to curb higher property prices

Entities of Eagle Hospitality Trust file for bankruptcy protection in Delaware court

Laid off during crisis, she went on to found a company worth S$8m

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for