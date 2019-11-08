You are here

Home > Technology

US, China, Japan and Korea to dominate 5G

Study also finds Europe lags in consumer 5G take-up but is stronger in business uses; in developing world, 4G wave has yet to reach billions of people
Fri, Nov 08, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20191108_YP5G_3943511.jpg
In terms of sheer numbers, China will predominate with 600 million 5G connections. Worldwide, 1.57 billion people are expected to adopt 5G by 2025.
REUTERS FILE PHOTO

Berlin

CHINA, the United States, Japan and Korea will account for more than half of the world's subscribers to super-fast 5G mobile networks by 2025, leaving Europe lagging, a study showed on Thursday.

Europe, moving more slowly to build 5G networks, will lag in terms of consumer take-up. Yet the picture looks different in business, where 5G will be able to run "smart" factories using connected robots, devices and sensors.

"It's going to be a small cluster of countries that leads adoption in 5G, with the rest of the world following," Tim Hatt, head of research at GSMA Intelligence, told Reuters. "China, Japan, Korea and the US - between those, you're looking at well over half of worldwide 5G subscribers by 2025."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The rapid rollout of 5G networks, with speeds fast enough to download a movie to a smartphone in seconds, has surprised many.

Nokia, the world's No 2 network vendor behind Huawei, recently suspended its dividend to invest in upgrading the 5G gear it sells to carriers.

In Korea, 66 per cent of mobile connections will be 5G by mid-decade, GSMA Intelligence forecast in a 100-page study, followed by the US (50 per cent) and Japan (49 per cent).

In terms of sheer numbers, China will predominate with 600 million 5G connections. Worldwide, 1.57 billion people are expected to adopt 5G by 2025 - or 18 per cent of total mobile users.

Early experience shows that carriers can hike 5G prices by 15-20 per cent, offering "more for more" unlimited data plans. But, if the past is anything to go by, those gains will eventually be competed away.

With standards to take effect in a couple of years that will support the development of the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), such usage is seen by European industry as a more promising way to recoup the vast outlays needed for 5G.

Rather than sell to enterprise clients, Mr Hatt said carriers would be better off teaming up with them on projects in the IoT - a market that GSMA Intelligence forecasts will be worth US$1 trillion in 2025, roughly equal to total mobile industry revenue last year.

Yet of that, only 5 per cent will come from connectivity, forcing carriers to compete with global consulting firms and Silicon Valley tech giants like Amazon or Microsoft for the rest of the pie, said Mr Hatt.

For developing nations, it's the spread of affordable connectivity through older 4G technology - and not 5G - that will affect the lives of billions of people for years to come, the research arm of telecoms industry group GSMA found.

Looking to emerging markets like Nigeria, Mexico, India or Indonesia, a combination of cheap Android smartphones and affordable data still offers growth potential.

GSMA Intelligence forecasts that 59 per cent of total worldwide mobile connections will be 4G in 2025. REUTERS

Technology

Facial recognition system for India triggers fears of mass surveillance

Ex-Twitter employees charged with spying on users for Saudis

Lenovo Q2 profit jumps 20% on strong personal computer sales

Documents show Facebook controlling competitors with user data: report

Faster check-in at Singapore hotels with new facial recognition technology

Three charged in US with spying on Twitter users for Saudi Arabia

BREAKING

Nov 8, 2019 04:37 AM
Dining Out

NEW OUTLOOK FOR CHINESE CUISINE

Nov 8, 2019 12:10 AM
Government & Economy

UK's Conservatives and Labour vow to spend big in battle for votes

[LIVERPOOL] Britain's governing Conservatives vowed on Thursday to spend billions on infrastructure, stepping up an...

Nov 7, 2019 11:55 PM
Transport

UK lowers security level for its ships in Strait of Hormuz

[LONDON] Britain lowered its security risk level for UK-flagged ships travelling through the Strait of Hormuz on...

Nov 7, 2019 11:32 PM
Government & Economy

Global debt surges to record high of US$188t says IMF chief

[WASHINGTON] The global debt load has surged to a new all-time record equivalent to more than double the world's...

Nov 7, 2019 11:20 PM
Companies & Markets

Capital World subsidiary pulls out of Malaysian land deal

CATALIST-LISTED property developer Capital World, which recently had its ability to continue as a going concern...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly