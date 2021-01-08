You are here

Home > Technology

US considering adding Alibaba, Tencent to China investment ban

This would be most dramatic step yet in recent moves against China firms
Fri, Jan 08, 2021 - 5:50 AM

BT_20210108_MSBAN8_4397876.jpg
Chinese software applications including Tencent's QQ Wallet and WeChat Pay are included in the US ban.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Washington

THE Trump administration is considering adding tech giants Alibaba and Tencent to a blacklist of firms allegedly owned or controlled by the Chinese military, two people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Targeting Asia's two most valuable companies, worth a combined US$1.3 trillion would be US President Donald Trump's most dramatic step yet in a recent raft of measures unleashed against Chinese companies as he seeks to cement his hardline policy against Beijing during his final days in office.

Defense Department officials, who oversee the blacklist designations, have not yet finalised plans and are also discussing adding other Chinese firms to the list, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity because the deliberations are private.

Both companies declined to comment. The discussions were first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Shares in Alibaba, China's biggest e-commerce firm, and Tencent, a gaming and social media behemoth, were down roughly 4 per cent in afternoon trade on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Alibaba's US-listed shares closed down just over 5 per cent on the news on Wednesday.

Some investors expressed scepticism, however, that Alibaba and Tencent would face long-term restrictions - given that they are worth a combined US$1.3 trillion, widely held by US investors and the likely reputational and financial hit to US stock markets.

"It's a very bad policy and there's enough money in Asia, lots and getting bigger, that one shouldn't force these companies out of America," said Thomas Caldwell, chairman of Caldwell Investment Management in Toronto and an investor in the New York Stock Exchange. "Money and markets should be neutral."

Mr Trump escalated measures against Chinese firms in November with an executive order that bans US investors from buying shares of Chinese firms.

On Tuesday, he ordered a ban on transactions with eight Chinese software applications, including Ant Group's Alipay mobile payment app and Tencent's QQ Wallet and WeChat Pay.

The November executive order sought to give teeth to a 1999 law that tasked the Defense Department with drafting a list of Chinese companies deemed to be owned or controlled by the Chinese military. The Pentagon has so far blacklisted 35 firms, including China's top chipmaker SMIC and oil giant CNOOC.

While release of the November directive prompted index providers like MSCI to begin deleting blacklisted companies from their indexes, confusion about the scope of the rules has prompted some dramatic flip-flops by the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in recent days.

The NYSE originally on Dec 31 announced plans to delist China Mobile Ltd, China Telecom Corp Ltd and China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd. On Monday, it did a U-turn after consulting with regulators in connection with the US.

Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control and decided to keep them listed. On Wednesday it said it will return to the original plan.

S&P Dow Jones Indices have followed the NYSE and said late on Wednesday it will remove the American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) of the three telecom companies.

The Trump administration has had both Tencent and Alibaba's financial technology affiliate Ant Group in its crosshairs for some time.

In August, Mr Trump signed an executive order to ban some US transactions with Tencent's WeChat. But the restrictions were blocked by courts mainly on freedom of speech grounds.

Reuters reported in November that the US State Department had submitted a proposal to add Ant Group to another trade blacklist to deter US investors from taking part in its now-aborted initial public offering (IPO). But the Commerce Department, which oversees the blacklist, shelved the proposal after Alibaba president Michael Evans urged Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross to reject the proposal.

Ant Group's US$37 billion IPO was halted after co-founder Jack Ma publicly criticised China's regulatory system in October, setting off a concerted regulatory crackdown in the country on Alibaba and Ant. REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Technology

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB says ISDN on track to post record fiscal 2020 earnings

Twitter suspends Trump from tweeting for 12 hours over violations

Roblox plans to go public through direct listing, not IPO: sources

Can telcos do more than sit on their assets?

Huawei to pack less punch after a bruising 2020, analysts say

Trump bars US transactions with eight Chinese apps

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 8, 2021 12:13 AM
Government & Economy

Crowne Plaza Changi Airport closed for two weeks after second Covid-19 case

[SINGAPORE] Crowne Plaza Changi Airport will be closed for two weeks from Friday (Jan 8) after a second unlinked...

Jan 8, 2021 12:02 AM
Real Estate

US mortgage rates hit another record low

[NEW YORK] Mortgage rates in the US started 2021 by setting another record low.

Jan 7, 2021 11:57 PM
Consumer

Elon Musk overtakes Amazon's Bezos to become world's richest person

[CALIFORNIA] Tesla chief and billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk surpassed Amazon.com's top boss Jeff Bezos to become...

Jan 7, 2021 11:44 PM
Consumer

Bayer partners CureVac on Covid vaccine effort

[BERLIN] Bayer is partnering with CureVac to seek international approval for the German biotech company's...

Jan 7, 2021 11:40 PM
Banking & Finance

Fitch sees Qatar banks benefiting from Saudi Arabia fund inflows

[DOHA] Saudi Arabian clients are expected to start shifting some of their funds back to Qatar after four Arab states...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Elon Musk overtakes Amazon's Bezos to become world's richest person

New pricing model timely as one-size- fits-all rules for HDB flats passé

US Congress affirms Biden's victory

Viking Offshore's S$4m share placement plan falls through

WEF dates in Singapore moved to avoid clash with Hari Raya Puasa

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for