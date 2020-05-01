You are here

Home > Technology

US consumer advocates urge close scrutiny of Google plan to buy Fitbit

Fri, May 01, 2020 - 8:02 AM

nz_fitbit_010548.jpg
The US Justice Department should carefully scrutinise Alphabet Inc's plan to buy Fitbit because the fitness tracker company is a source of nascent competition for Google, which is dominant in search and advertising, two public advocacy groups said on Thursday.
PHOTO: ST FILE

[WASHINGTON] The US Justice Department should carefully scrutinise Alphabet Inc's plan to buy Fitbit because the fitness tracker company is a source of nascent competition for Google, which is dominant in search and advertising, two public advocacy groups said on Thursday.

Google announced the US$2.1 billion deal in November, as it seeks to compete with Apple and Samsung in the market for fitness trackers and smart watches. The deal is being evaluated by the US Justice Department to ensure it complies with antitrust law.

Public Knowledge and the Consumer Federation of America wrote in a letter to Attorney General William Barr that because Google has few direct competitors that nascent or potential competition becomes more important.

"It is critical to consider what assets could very effectively offer an avenue for expansion ... if allowed to remain independent and team up with dominant platform adversaries," they wrote in the letter, which was dated on Wednesday and released on Thursday.

Fitbit, whose fitness trackers and other devices monitor users' daily steps, calories burned and distance traveled, would give the US tech giant access to a trove of health data.

SEE ALSO

Google 'task force' fights bad Covid-19 ads

The groups also argued that although Google says it does not plan to use data collected by Fitbit for advertising, it could be valuable to others.

"By keeping the ongoing data streams that Fitbit has access to out of the hands of a competitor or potential competitor, Google may prevent competition it could otherwise face," the letter said.

Google declined to comment on the letter but has previously noted that it has no products in the fitness wearables sector, and provides tools for users to control their data, including exporting it to other platforms.

A European Union privacy watchdog, the European Data Protection Board, warned that the purchase could pose privacy risks.

The Justice Department had no immediate comment on the letter.

REUTERS

Technology

Facebook sees 'signs of stability' in ad spending after Covid-19 drop

Microsoft sales surprise as remote work boosts Teams

Finance, tech firms on hiring spree amid coronavirus turmoil: LinkedIn

Google 'task force' fights bad Covid-19 ads

Facebook surges after revenue holds up in midst of pandemic

Microsoft sees digital reboot from pandemic, profits up

BREAKING NEWS

May 1, 2020 07:28 AM
Banking & Finance

Visa withdraws annual outlook amid virus outbreak

[BENGALURU] Visa Inc on Thursday decided to pull its full-year outlook on rising unemployment numbers and more...

May 1, 2020 07:24 AM
Banking & Finance

Bank of Canada says it has not forgotten about financial vulnerabilities

[OTTAWA] The Bank of Canada has not forgotten about financial vulnerabilities as it responds to the coronavirus...

May 1, 2020 07:22 AM
Government & Economy

EU recovery fund should hit 1.5t euros: Commissioner

[PARIS] The European Union's proposed coronavirus recovery fund to help repair the massive economic damage caused...

May 1, 2020 07:19 AM
Government & Economy

France reports lower daily virus toll, hospital numbers fall

[PARIS] France reported 289 coronavirus deaths on Thursday, a drop of more than 100 from the previous day, as well...

May 1, 2020 07:18 AM
Government & Economy

UK 'past peak' of coronavirus outbreak: PM Johnson

[LONDON] Britain is "past the peak" of its coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday,...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.