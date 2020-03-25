You are here

Home > Technology

US cybersecurity experts see recent spike in Chinese digital espionage

Wed, Mar 25, 2020 - 10:48 PM

file6ucujhrplxjnyy3ihlz.jpg
A US cybersecurity firm said Wednesday it has detected a surge in new cyberspying by a suspected Chinese group dating back to late January, when coronavirus was starting to spread outside China.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] A US cybersecurity firm said Wednesday it has detected a surge in new cyberspying by a suspected Chinese group dating back to late January, when coronavirus was starting to spread outside China.

FireEye said in a report it had spotted a spike in activity from a hacking group it dubs "APT41" that began on Jan 20 and targeted more than 75 of its customers, from manufacturers and media companies to healthcare organizations and nonprofits.

There were "multiple possible explanations" for the spike in activity, said FireEye Security Architect Christopher Glyer, pointing to long-simmering tensions between Washington and Beijing over trade and more recent clashes over the coronavirus outbreak, which has killed more than 17,000 people since late last year.

The report said it was "one of the broadest campaigns by a Chinese cyber espionage actor we have observed in recent years."

FireEye declined to identify the affected customers. The Chinese Foreign Ministry did not directly address FireEye's allegations but said in a statement that China was "a victim of cybercrime and cyberattack." The US Office of the Director of National Intelligence declined comment.

SEE ALSO

Coronavirus: 73 new coronavirus cases in Singapore; 18 cases from new cluster

FireEye said in its report that APT41 abused recently disclosed flaws in software developed by Cisco, Citrix and others to try to break into scores of companies' networks in the United States, Canada, Britain, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Singapore and more than a dozen other countries.

Cisco said in an email it had fixed the vulnerability and it was aware of attempts to exploit it, a sentiment echoed by Citrix, which said it had worked with FireEye to help identify "potential compromises."

Others have also spotted a recent uptick in cyber-espionage activity linked to Beijing.

Matt Webster, a researcher with Secureworks – Dell Technologies' cybersecurity arm – said in an email that his team had also seen evidence of increased activity from Chinese hacking groups "over the last few weeks."

In particular, he said his team had recently spotted new digital infrastructure associated with APT41 – which Secureworks dubs "Bronze Atlas."

Tying hacking campaigns to any specific country or entity is often fraught with uncertainty, but FireEye said it had assessed "with moderate confidence" that APT41 was composed of Chinese government contractors.

FireEye's head of analysis, John Hultquist, said the surge was surprising because hacking activity attributed to China has generally become more focused.

"This broad action is a departure from that norm," he said. 

REUTERS

Technology

Apple may start reopening stores in first half of April

Facebook revenue slips as usage leaps during pandemic

Money FM podcast: A game changer in the fight against COVID-19

SoftBank plans to sell US$14b in Alibaba shares

Coronavirus forces New York City schools into daunting experiment

Instagram steps up effort to curb Covid-19 disinformation

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 25, 2020 10:51 PM
Companies & Markets

Rex unit signs agreement for 30% stake in 2 Norwegian Sea drilling licences

OIL company Rex International said on Wednesday that its unit, Lime Petroleum AS, has signed an agreement with INEOS...

Mar 25, 2020 10:19 PM
Government & Economy

Coronavirus: 73 new coronavirus cases in Singapore; 18 cases from new cluster

[SINGAPORE] Singapore confirmed 73 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday (March 25) - the largest increase in a day,...

Mar 25, 2020 09:59 PM
Companies & Markets

Aspen's business operations in Malaysia remain closed

Malaysia-based developer Aspen (Group) Holdings said on Wednesday that it will continue to close its headquarters,...

Mar 25, 2020 09:58 PM
Government & Economy

US durable goods orders increase solidly before coronavirus

[WASHINGTON] New orders for long-lasting US manufactured goods unexpectedly rose in February, but are set to decline...

Mar 25, 2020 09:53 PM
Stocks

US: Stocks open higher ahead of Senate vote on stimulus bill

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks opened higher Wednesday as markets awaited a vote on a US$2 trillion package agreed by...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.