You are here

Home > Technology

US gave no assurance to Taiwan's TSMC for licence to sell to Huawei: official

Sat, May 16, 2020 - 12:42 PM

TSMC Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co - EPA.jpg
Earlier, TSMC said it was working with outside counsel to interpret the rules in good time and maintain long-term collaborations with equipment partners around the world.
PHOTO: EPA

[WASHINGTON] Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), which unveiled a US$12 billion investment plan in Arizona on Friday, has not been given any assurance that it will be granted a licence to allow it to sell US technology to China's Huawei Technologies, a senior US official said.

TSMC, the world's biggest contract chipmaker, announced its plans on Friday just hours before the Trump administration outlined a proposal to amend tech export rules that could restrict TSMC's sales to Huawei, which is blacklisted by the US because it is considered a national security threat.

The new rule, unveiled by the Commerce Department and first reported by Reuters, expands US authority to require licences for sales to Huawei of semiconductors made abroad with US technology, vastly expanding Washington's reach to halt exports to the world's No 2 smartphone maker.

"There's no assurance whatsoever on that," Keith Krach, the US undersecretary for economic growth, energy and the environment, told reporters in a call, when asked if TSMC was assured about a licence.

"I think roughly around 10-12 per cent of TMSC's business is China, and I think that is in essence almost primarily Huawei," Mr Krach said. "So they will be restricted unless they're granted a licence, and there is no assurances on that and we don't anticipate that."

SEE ALSO

Taiwan's TSMC announces US$12b US chip factory

Earlier, TSMC said it was working with outside counsel to interpret the rules in good time and maintain long-term collaborations with equipment partners around the world.

Mr Krach has urged US allies and partners to join Washington in aligning their domestic export control laws to address "the very real security threat" posed by Huawei and China.

He did not spell out what the potential incentives would be for TSMC, but said the administration will help make the company be successful in its investment. "In terms of incentives, I know there is a number of things the US Congress is looking at. I think ... there are some really good possibilities coming down the road," Mr Krach said.

Huawei, which needs semiconductors for its smartphones and telecoms equipment, has found itself at the heart of a battle for global technological dominance between the US and China. The relationship between the world's two largest economies has soured in recent months over the origins of the deadly coronavirus.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Technology

Myanmar's US$800m tower sale shortlists CVC, Guodong

US funds rush to tech companies and battered energy stocks in Q1

E-commerce startup banks on robotics, AI to win consumers

Musk's SpaceX is denied job funding sought from California panel

Amazon planning to reopen its French warehouses from May 19

US state attorneys general likely to bring antitrust lawsuits against Google: source

BREAKING NEWS

May 16, 2020 01:10 PM
Technology

Myanmar's US$800m tower sale shortlists CVC, Guodong

[YANGON] Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners and Chinese wireless infrastructure company Guodong Group are...

May 16, 2020 01:00 PM
Garage

Applovin values video game maker Machine Zone at around US$500m

[PALO ALTO] Just four years ago, video game maker Machine Zone was a high-flying unicorn valued at US$5 billion. On...

May 16, 2020 01:00 PM
Government & Economy

China central bank to strengthen monetary policy support for economy, governor says

[HONG KONG] China will strengthen monetary policy support for the economy as authorities fight the hit from the...

May 16, 2020 12:45 PM
Government & Economy

Trump administration to restore partial funding to World Health Organization

[BENGALURU] US President Donald Trump's administration is set to restore partial funding to the World Health...

May 16, 2020 12:32 PM
Transport

Air Canada to cut workforce by up to 60% due to coronavirus

[BENGALURU] Air Canada said on Friday it has decided to reduce its workforce by up to 60 per cent as the airline...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.