You are here

Home > Technology

US jury tells Apple to pay US$503m in patent case

Sat, Oct 31, 2020 - 11:47 AM

nz_apple_311073.jpg
A jury in Texas on Friday decided that Apple should pay US$503 million for infringing virtual private network technology patented by software security firm VirnetX.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SAN FRANCISCO] A jury in Texas on Friday decided that Apple should pay US$503 million for infringing virtual private network technology patented by software security firm VirnetX.

The legal battle between Apple and Nevada-based VirnetX involved data transmission security in devices such as iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch, according to court documents.

"We thank the jury for their time and appreciate their consideration but are disappointed with the verdict and plan to appeal," Apple said in reply to an AFP inquiry.

"This case has been going on for over a decade, with patents that are unrelated to the core operations of our products and have been found to be invalid by the patent office." VirnetX contended in the suit that Apple VPN On Demand functions used its patented technology.

VirnetX is based in Nevada, but patent suits are typically filed in states where jurors have been found more inclined to rule against Silicon Valley giants.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Apple had challenged the validity of the VirnetX patent.

VirnetX, which hasn't been able to gain traction with its own software, relies on patent royalties for its revenue, according to a Dallas Morning News report on the jury verdict.

"Cases like this only serve to stifle innovation and harm consumers," Apple said.

VirnetX did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Technology

Russian hackers targeted California, Indiana Democratic parties

US judge sets up fresh roadblock in Trump bid to ban TikTok

In China, Big Tech isn't the enemy. It's the strategy

Marriott fined £18.4m for failing to secure customer data

Nanofilm closes 12.4% up on trading debut

Apple's Asian suppliers slip as market awaits iPhone 12 boost

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 31, 2020 02:07 PM
Government & Economy

Fears of transition 'chaos' if Biden defeats Trump

[WASHINGTON] Donald Trump said on the campaign that he wants a "smooth, beautiful transition" after Election Day,...

Oct 31, 2020 01:49 PM
Government & Economy

Melbourne enjoys first weekend out of lockdown as Covid-19 cases dwindle

[MELBOURNE] Residents in Australia's second largest city of Melbourne on Saturday enjoyed their first weekend of...

Oct 31, 2020 01:46 PM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong media boss distances himself from contentious Hunter Biden-China report

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai said he personally had "nothing to do with" a report on alleged China...

Oct 31, 2020 12:11 PM
Government & Economy

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

[MANILA] Philippine officials on Saturday ordered evacuation of thousands of residents in the southern part of the...

Oct 31, 2020 12:00 PM
Government & Economy

PUB enhances water efficiency fund with more funding areas, shorter payout periods

NATIONAL water agency PUB has enhanced its Water Efficiency Fund (WEF) with expanded funding areas, higher funding...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Robinsons Singapore throws in the towel after 162 years

Fears of transition 'chaos' if Biden defeats Trump

With Robinsons closing, what lies ahead for its peers?

Ronaldo recovers from coronavirus after 19 days

Free speech has limits, Canada's Trudeau says

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for