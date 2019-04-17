You are here

Home > Technology

US Justice Department tells T-Mobile, Sprint it opposes merger: source

Wed, Apr 17, 2019 - 5:59 AM

BP_T-Mobile_170419_9.jpg
Shares of T-Mobile fell 4 per cent.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] The US Justice Department has told T-Mobile US Inc and Sprint Corp that it opposes their planned US$26 billion merger in its current form, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday, though a final decision has not been made.

Sprint shares fell around 9 per cent after the bell as investors bet the deal would not be completed. Shares of T-Mobile fell 4 per cent.

T-Mobile US chief executive John Legere was in Washington on Tuesday and has meetings later this week at the US Federal Communications Commission, which is also reviewing the deal, two people briefed on the matter said. A government official said it is unclear if the Justice Department wants to kill the deal or is seeking specific concessions.

The deal had been criticised by consumer advocates and some lawmakers because it would reduce the number of national wireless carriers available to consumers from four to three.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

T-Mobile had defended the deal, saying the combined company would be better and faster at building 5G, the next generation of wireless, to compete with industry leaders AT&T Inc and Verizon Communications Inc.

Sprint, T-Mobile and the Justice Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

To win support for the deal, T-Mobile had said it would not increase prices for three years and has pledged to use some spectrum for wireless broadband in rural areas.

The deal to combine the carriers, struck in April 2018, was approved by both companies' shareholders in October and has received national security clearance, but still needs approval from the Justice Department and FCC. A number of state attorneys general are also reviewing the deal.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BP_SG_170419_2.jpg
Apr 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Cash-flush buyers taking billions off Singapore bourse via privatisations

BP_Jurong_170419_4.jpg
Apr 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Jurong tourism site set to tax developers' creativity

BP_CWT_170419_7.jpg
Apr 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

CWT parent defaults on loan

Most Read

1 Hyflux sues SM Investments over repudiation of rescue deal, claims S$38.9m deposit
2 Kingsford Huray gets no-sale licence for Normanton Park project
3 Sing-dollar perps flying off the shelf as prices surge
4 UOL wins full control of Marina Mandarin hotel, as UIC unit buys out OUE and others
5 Don Don Donki not fazed by tight labour, pricey rentals here

Must Read

BP_SG_170419_2.jpg
Apr 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Cash-flush buyers taking billions off Singapore bourse via privatisations

BT_20190417_VISTB_3755961.jpg
Apr 17, 2019
Government & Economy

7-ha Jurong tourism playground among moves to fend off rivals

BP_Jurong_170419_4.jpg
Apr 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Jurong tourism site set to tax developers' creativity

BP_Bank of Singapore_170419_5.jpg
Apr 17, 2019
Banking & Finance

DBS, OCBC private bank AUM buck industry slide: survey

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening