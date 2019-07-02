You are here

US marketing tech firm Stratacache opens warehouse and logistics centre in Tampines

Tue, Jul 02, 2019 - 9:02 AM
Stratacache.jpg
The opening of the Tampines facility comes after the company had centralised its Asia-Pacific operations at the new Singapore regional headquarters in February.
PHOTO: STRATACACHE

OHIO-BASED marketing technology company Stratacache has opened a 15,000 square feet (sq ft) warehouse and logistics centre in Tampines Industrial Crescent to support its Asia-Pacific clients, it announced on Tuesday.

Located near the company’s Singapore office – which serves as its Asia-Pacific headquarters – the new facility will “significantly” contribute to Stratacache’s global delivery capability and marketing technology solutions, the company said.

The firm provides digital signage and content management solutions for customers in retail, quick-service restaurants, banking and finance, stadiums, corporate communication, gaming and casinos, events and education.

Its Singapore warehouse and logistics centre will coordinate with the company’s 250,000 sq ft production facility in Ningbo, China, to build advanced technology such as digital signs, augmented and virtual reality, mobile sensors, computer-vision technology and artificial intelligence.

Operations at the Singapore facility will include software testing, builds of media players and commercial-grade tablets, and integration of Stratacache’s ruggedized outdoor displays.

It will also comprise a regional service and configuration centre to support the 10 Asia-Pacific sales offices outside China.

“As Stratacache grows with our global customer base and adds new capabilities, we will continue to build up the infrastructure to support the growth through our centralised Singapore operations,” said Manish Kumar, managing director and senior vice-president of Asia-Pacific operations at the firm.

The opening of the Tampines centre comes after the company had centralised its Asia-Pacific operations at the new Singapore regional headquarters in February. Stratacache also opened a customer centre in Shanghai in March.

“It’s an exciting time for the growth of our business in Asia,” said Chris Riegel, chief executive officer of the Stratacache family of marketing technology companies.

