US removing tariff exemption for imports of new solar panel technology

Sat, Oct 05, 2019 - 9:46 AM

US trade officials said on Friday they were eliminating the exemption for bifacial solar panels from the Trump administration's tariffs on overseas-made solar products.
PHOTO: REUTERS

The office of the US Trade Representative said in an online statement it was withdrawing the exclusion for imported bifacial solar panels, a new technology through which power is produced on both sides of a cell.

The USTR had announced the exemption in June. Under tariffs imposed in early 2018, the rate for solar panels had been set at 30 per cent and then lowered to 25 per cent.

