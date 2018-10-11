You are here

US telco CenturyLink to open security operations centre in Singapore by early 2019

Thu, Oct 11, 2018 - 10:47 AM
AMERICAN telecommunications company CenturyLink on Thursday said it is opening a new security operations centre (SOC) in Singapore by early 2019 as part of efforts to better address the cybersecurity needs of its Asia-Pacific enterprise customers. 

CenturyLink operates seven SOCs globally in locations including Denver in the US, and London, with the upcoming one in Singapore being its eighth.

In a statement, CenturyLink's Asia-Pacific vice-president of information technology (IT) services and managed hosting, Francis Thangasamy, said: "Singapore offers one of the most advanced IT infrastructures globally, and its continuous focus on cybersecurity makes it a compelling choice for our new SOC." 

Said Ang Chin Tah, Singapore Economic Development Board's director of infocomms and media: "CenturyLink's Security Operations Center adds to a growing ecosystem of cybersecurity companies establishing technical capabilities in Singapore.

"In addition, the centre will create opportunities for Singaporeans to be trained in sought-after cross-industry skill sets such as incident analysis, incident management and response, and threat intelligence."

