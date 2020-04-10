You are here

Home > Technology

US threatens to block China Telecom from serving American market

Fri, Apr 10, 2020 - 11:42 AM

nz_chinatelecom_100463.jpg
The top departments of the US government support cutting off Beijing-controlled China Telecom from serving the US market because of legal and security risks, the Justice Department announced Thursday.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] The top departments of the US government support cutting off Beijing-controlled China Telecom from serving the US market because of legal and security risks, the Justice Department announced Thursday.

The departments, including Defense, State, and Homeland Security, "unanimously recommended that the Federal Communications Commission revoke and terminate China Telecom (Americas) Corp.'s authorisations to provide international telecommunications services to and from the United States," the Justice Department said.

"The Executive Branch agencies identified substantial and unacceptable national security and law enforcement risks associated with China Telecom's operations, which render the Federal Communications Commission authorisations inconsistent with the public interest," it said.

AFP

Technology

TikTok pledges US$250m for Covid-19 relief

SAP cuts 2020 earnings guidance as virus puts orders on hold

Robots may emerge as heroes in Covid-19 war

Robots may become heroes in war on coronavirus

Disney+ streaming service hits 50 million users

Google offers free Stadia game access during pandemic

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 10, 2020 11:57 AM
Banking & Finance

Net purchases of US$29.9b in MAS forex intervention

[SINGAPORE] Singapore's central bank made its first disclosure of currency intervention data yesterday.

Apr 10, 2020 11:29 AM
Government & Economy

EU finance ministers agree coronavirus rescue deal

[BRUSSELS] EU finance ministers have agreed to a 500 billion euro ($550-billion) rescue Thursday for European...

Apr 10, 2020 10:58 AM
Transport

Trump says airline rescue plan coming soon

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump said Thursday his administration would present a plan this weekend to save...

Apr 10, 2020 10:37 AM
Government & Economy

Boris Johnson out of Covid-19 intensive care

[LONDON] British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday left intensive care after three days of treatment for...

Apr 10, 2020 10:10 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil prices fall sharply as top producers hold key talks

[SINGAPORE] Oil prices fell sharply Friday as top producers attempted to finalise a crucial agreement on output cuts...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.