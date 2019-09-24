US travel tech firm Sabre Corp opens APAC HQ at Paya Lebar Quarter

Nasdaq-listed Sabre Corp has had a presence in Singapore since 1997, with the new office bringing together employees from its three business units that oversee the travel distribution, airline and hospitality industries.

TRAVEL technology company Sabre Corporation has opened a new Asia-Pacific headquarters at Paya Lebar Quarter in Singapore, it said on Tuesday.

The new, custom-built office takes up over 31,000 square feet of space spanning over two floors and will accommodate up to 350 employees. It will have common areas and meeting rooms, and an open floor plan that features individual workspaces.

Sabre has over 3,000 employees spread over 60 offices in 26 countries in the Asia-Pacific.

Its Singapore-based headquarters will serve as a central hub for regional teams, while facilitating operations and enabling deployment of a consistent Sabre brand across all markets, the company said.

The company provides software, data, mobile and distribution solutions to the global travel industry. Their technology helps clients such as airlines and hotels to manage passenger and guest reservation, revenue management, flight, network and crew management.

Paya Lebar Quarter is Australia-listed developer Lendlease Group's largest project to date. It comprises three Grade A office towers with close to one million square feet of prime office space, and PLQ Mall with over 200 shops spanning 340,000 square feet.