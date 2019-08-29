You are here

Home > Technology

US waged cyberattack on database used by Iran to target tankers

Thu, Aug 29, 2019 - 10:21 PM

file75rzjltj395co30e13x.jpg
The Norwegian owned Front Altair tanker in flames in the waters of the Gulf of Oman on June 13. The US June 20 cyberattack had degraded the ability of Iran's paramilitary force to target shipping in the Gulf.
AFP

[WASHINGTON] The United States staged a secret cyberattack in June against a database used by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to plot attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf, The New York Times reported.

The newspaper, quoting senior US officials, said the June 20 attack had degraded the ability of Iran's paramilitary force to target shipping in the Gulf.

It said Iran was still trying to recover information and restart military communications networks and other systems knocked offline.

The Times said the cyberstrike was the latest in an ongoing cyberconflict between the United States and Iran.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

It said the cyberattack went ahead after President Donald Trump had called off a retaliatory military airstrike against Iran for shooting down a US drone.

The newspaper said the White House viewed the cyberattack as a proportional response to the destruction of the unmanned drone.

It said the database targeted in the attack was used by the Guards to choose which tankers to target.

No tankers have been targeted since the June 20 operation although Iran did seize a British oil tanker after one of its vessels was detained, the Times said.

US Defence Secretary Mark Esper urged Iran on Wednesday to enter into discussions with the United States in order to ease tensions in the Gulf region.

"We are not seeking conflict with Iran. We want to engage with them diplomatically," Mr Esper said in his first formal press conference after being confirmed last month.

Breaking with his predecessor Barack Obama, Mr Trump enacted a policy of "maximum pressure" on Teheran over its disputed nuclear programme and last year unilaterally withdrew from the landmark 2015 international deal that placed limits on Teheran's nuclear activities.

Tensions over that move have gradually risen, with Iran seizing tankers in the Gulf in recent months and Britain detaining an Iranian tanker off of Gibraltar.

AFP

Technology

Tech tycoons Jack Ma, Elon Musk spar on future of artificial intelligence

Malaysia's Axiata says merger plan with Norway's Telenor on track

Elon Musk and Jack Ma to debate artificial intelligence at China Summit

Apple to start online sales in India after country eases rules: source

Huawei wants to build first fiber-optic cable between South America and Asia

Grab to invest US$500m in Vietnam over 5 years, partners Sovico Group

Editor's Choice

nz_skyline_290822.jpg
Aug 29, 2019
Banking & Finance

Dowry's S$1.5b - but suitors are queueing at virtual bank altar

nz_palmoil_290819.jpg
Aug 29, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Singapore's palm-oil plays endure a sullen month

nz_construction_290823.jpg
Aug 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Will sea change engulf developers?

Must Read

colin-hdl-29.jpg
Aug 29, 2019
Banking & Finance

Haidilao founder ousts Far East's Ng brothers to debut at top of Forbes Singapore Rich List

doc76vem8slz1zt11k7goe_doc74vssne1vco1bwc1f2wj.jpg
Aug 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

nz_palmoil_290819.jpg
Aug 29, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Singapore's palm-oil plays endure a sullen month

nz_skyline_290822.jpg
Aug 29, 2019
Banking & Finance

Dowry's S$1.5b - but suitors are queueing at virtual bank altar

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly