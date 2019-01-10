You are here

Home > Technology

Vietnam accuses Facebook of breaching new cybersecurity law

Thu, Jan 10, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Hanoi

VIETNAM has accused Facebook of violating a new cybersecurity law by refusing to scrub anti-government content from its site, the first reprimand since the controversial bill came into effect days ago.

The law, which went live on Jan1 and has drawn criticism from the US, the EU and web freedom groups, requires internet companies to remove "toxic content" and hand over user data when requested by authorities.

It also stipulates that companies should host servers in the one-party state - including banks and e-commerce companies - sparking fears of data and privacy breaches and cybersecurity threats.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

State broadcaster Vietnam Television reported on Wednesday that Facebook failed to take down pages allegedly calling for anti-government activities, citing requests from the Ministry of Information and Communications.

The ministry sent several letters and emails requesting the removals, according to the report.

But Facebook "delayed and even failed to remove information, claiming the information did not violate community standards," VTV reported.

Vietnam also accused the company of hosting advertisements for "illegal products" including counterfeit money, fake goods, weapons and firecrackers, the report added.

The ministry could not be reached for comment on Wednesday.

The consequences for violating the law are expected to be laid out in a decree which has yet to be made public.

Vietnam has said the bill is designed to improve cybersecurity in the country, but critics say the legislation - which mirrors China's draconian internet rules - is aimed at silencing online dissent.

In a statement to AFP on Wednesday, Facebook said it is "transparent about the content restrictions we make pursuant with local law in our Transparency Report".

"We have a clear process for governments to report illegal content to us, and we review all these requests against our terms of service and local law," a spokeswoman told AFP.

Social media is a crucial platform for activists in communist Vietnam, where all independent press and public protests are banned.

Facebook is by far the most popular tool for activists, though several have complained to AFP in recent months that posts have disappeared and accounts been blocked.

Unlike in China, social media and instant messaging services like WhatsApp are not banned, and analysts say the cybersecurity law is a means to control online expression without banning services - a move that would likely cause widespread outcry.

There are more than 53 million Facebook users in Vietnam - over half of the population - many of whom use the site as a crucial platform for business and commerce. AFP

Technology

Qualcomm says Apple CEO's comment on settlement talk 'misleading'

Tencent unveils a Siri-like digital assistant for WeChat

Robots at your service

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, wife MacKenzie set to divorce

Xiaomi sinks after billions of shares are unlocked for sale

Tencent unveils a Siri-like digital assistant for WeChat

Editor's Choice

file6ubuqlysdf8n7ile2o6.jpg
Jan 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Coastal Oil troubles hit Singapore banks, others with US$350m exposure

BT_20190109_ALLGREEN_3663355.jpg
Jan 9, 2019
Real Estate

RV Altitude, Fyve Derbyshire and Fourth Avenue Residences poised to kick off 2019 launches

Jan 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hi-P falls 4.66% as Maybank downgrades it to 'sell'

Most Read

1 Coastal Oil troubles hit Singapore banks, others with US$350m exposure
2 Singapore market activity may pick up with both listings and delistings
3 President of The Law Society of Singapore, 3 others named senior counsel
4 Recession likely in next 2 years
5 AGC alleges possible misconduct by lawyer Lee Suet Fern in preparing Lee Kuan Yew's will

Must Read

bp_sgcondo_080119_33.jpg
Jan 9, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore condo rents dip 0.2% in December; HDB rents up 0.6%: SRX flash estimates

sgsky.jpg
Jan 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

doc73k7nrhb941pbiug09_doc73k7w65cjytrx90z9o3.jpg
Jan 9, 2019
Real Estate

Cheong Sim Lam buys Ascott Raffles Place Singapore for S$353.3 million

Jan 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Buyout offer for Cityneon closes with 99% shares acquired; firm to delist

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening