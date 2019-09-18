You are here

Home > Technology

Vietnam's social media crowd swells with new entrant to take on Google, Facebook

Wed, Sep 18, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190918_NVLOTUS18B9ED_3895296.jpg
Lotus, a social network that allows users to create content and share posts to a home page, has received 700 billion dong in funding from VCCorp and hopes to raise another 500 billion dong.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Hanoi

A NEW social network has entered the already crowded field in Vietnam as the communist party squeezes US tech giants Facebook and Google with a new cybersecurity law.

Lotus, a social network that allows users to create content and share posts to a home page, had received 700 billion dong (S$41.5 million) in funding from tech corporation VCCorp and hoped to raise another 500 billion dong, company general director Nguyen The Tan said at the launch ceremony.

"Lotus was born not to compete with Facebook or any other social networks," Mr Tan said late on Monday. "We will focus on content and content creation."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Information Minister Nguyen Manh Hung, who was at the launch, has urged Vietnamese companies to create viable domestic alternatives to foreign social media platforms which are more difficult for the government to control.

Last month, a Facebook-style app, Gapo, also made its debut. Older domestic social platforms such as VietnamTa and Hahalolo have struggled to build large user bases.

Mr Hung said he hoped that eventually the number of Vietnamese people using domestic social networks would be as high as the number using foreign platforms.

There were 58 million Facebook users and 62 million Google accounts in Vietnam as of August, government data showed. There are no comparable figures for domestic networks.

Despite economic liberalisation and increasing openness to social change since the 1990s, the ruling Communist Party retains tight media censorship and does not tolerate dissent.

Vietnam has tightened Internet rules over the past few years, culminating in a cybersecurity law which came into effect in January requiring foreign companies like Facebook to set up local offices and store data in the country. REUTERS

Technology

Oracle unveils more autonomous software to boost cloud growth

Big tech companies shouldn't be broken up, says Bill Gates

Singapore adds another arrow in quiver in quest for top tech talent

IBM CEO sees Amazon and Microsoft as cloud Allies, not rivals

Oracle, VMware agree to deal on cloud technology, technical support

LG Display seeks job cuts amid mounting financial losses

Editor's Choice

nz_aramco_170923.jpg
Sep 17, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Saudi attacks bring into focus security risks for global oil facilities

nz_sg_170919.jpg
Sep 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Business confidence for Q4 hits near two-year low

BT_20190917_RJLENDLEASE17SYK2_3894153.jpg
Sep 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Lendlease Group seeks to list Reit on SGX to raise S$1.03b

Must Read

nz_peklianguan_170951.jpg
Sep 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Tiong Seng CEO, project director on bail amid corruption probe

nz_mapletree_170954.jpg
Sep 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Mapletree Industrial Trust to raise at least S$350m from private placement

nz_nodex_170919.jpg
Sep 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore non-oil exports down 8.9% in August, better than expected

Sep 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore is second-worst globally for workplace diversity; 1 in 4 workers bullied: poll

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly