You are here

Home > Technology

Virus outbreak to hit Asia's semiconductor industry in Feb and March: Citi

Mon, Feb 10, 2020 - 12:21 PM
UPDATED Mon, Feb 10, 2020 - 1:50 PM
navinsre@sph.com.sg@NavinSreBT

WH_18418223 _100263.jpg
Although the Asian semiconductor industry has shown signs of a strong recovery for much of the past quarter, this could be curtailed in February and March due to supply and demand-side disruption amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, Citi Research said.
PHOTO: ST FILE

ALTHOUGH the Asian semiconductor industry has shown signs of a strong recovery for much of the past quarter, this could be curtailed in February and March due to supply and demand-side disruption amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, Citi Research said.

Prior to the outbreak of the Sars-like disease, combined semiconductor exports of South Korea and Taiwan had been on the rise. In December 2019, South Korea's inventory-to-shipment ratios fell to its lowest since Jun 2009, reflecting positive momentum in the memory chip sector.

With Chinese authorities putting more than a dozen cities in lockdown to contain the virus spread and with labour movements restricted, the country's manufacturing industry is likely to face a labour shortage.

This will lead to a disruption in China's demand for semiconductor imports, Citi Research wrote on Monday. The country is the largest buyer of Asian chip exports, accounting for some 52 per cent of them in 2018.

Most companies in China are planning to resume operations from Feb 10. However, only 30 per cent of the entire workforce are estimated to return from their hometowns to their workplaces as of Feb 11, considering daily transit passenger traffic before and after the Chinese New Year (CNY), according to Citi's equity research team.

SEE ALSO

Shipping is getting smashed by coronavirus in more ways than one

Moreover, those returning workers may have to spend another 14 days under self-quarantine from their workplaces.

"Normalisation of freight logistics for input materials and finished goods may also take time," wrote Citi analysts Kim Jin-Wook and Johanna Chua. "Thus, capacity utilisation rate of manufacturing industries would remain substantially low until the end of February."

The recovery of China's semiconductor import demand could be delayed to Q2 this year, they added.

As a result, South Korea and Taiwan could "suffer more" in Q1, due to their heavier dependence on China for chip sales, the analysts said.

The inventory restocking of electronics goods may also be delayed to Q2. There could be a potential shortage in China-made intermediate goods or components such as batteries and LCD screens for smartphones, with the Chinese manufacturing sector likely to operate below capacity in the coming months.

This will lead to disruption outside of China, especially in the rest of Asia, where there is high dependence on China-made intermediate goods in household electric appliances as well as electrical machinery and equipment.

In addition, due to economic implications of the novel coronavirus outbreak, the growth of consumers' disposable income is likely to weaken in Q1 this year, which might result in consumers reducing or delaying their purchases of durable electronics goods including smartphones, Citi said.

This, in turn, will imply a fall in demand for components used in the manufacture of those finished goods.

As at 1.20pm on Monday, most of the Singapore-listed counters exposed to the chipmaking segment were trading lower. Hi-P International was down S$0.02 or 1.6 per cent to S$1.27, Valuetronics dipped S$0.01 or 1.4 per cent to S$0.71, while UMS Holdings edged down 0.5 Singapore cent or 0.5 per cent to 93.5 cents.

Meanwhile, AEM Holdings was unchanged at S$1.87.

BREAKING

Feb 10, 2020 01:39 PM
Companies & Markets

ST Engineering wins new orders for aircraft conversion

ST Engineering said on Monday that it has secured two new orders for the A321 passenger-to-freighter (P2F) aircraft...

Feb 10, 2020 01:27 PM
Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Monday afternoon down 0.8% on day

SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading in negative territory on Monday afternoon, as concerns over the novel coronavirus...

Feb 10, 2020 01:23 PM
Consumer

Sommeliers on the march as Trump tariffs threaten Chianti, Rosé

[WASHINGTON] Sommeliers, wine importers and restaurateurs are taking to the streets of Washington on Sunday with a...

Feb 10, 2020 01:12 PM
Life & Culture

Oscar winners in main categories

[HOLLYWOOD, United States]Here are the winners in key categories for the 92nd Academy Awards, which were handed out...

Feb 10, 2020 01:08 PM
Life & Culture

South Koreans celebrate as "Parasite" snags historic wins at Oscars

[SEOUL] South Korean social media erupted in celebration on Monday after the dark comedy "Parasite" became the first...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly