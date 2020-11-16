You are here

Home > Technology

Vodacom resets targets with post-pandemic light on horizon

Mon, Nov 16, 2020 - 4:05 PM

[JOHANNESBURG] Vodacom Group Ltd reinstated growth targets based on an expected economic recovery from the Covid-19 crisis in 2022, and said it has the financial strength to take part in a long-awaited auction of broadband spectrum in South Africa.

The country's largest mobile-phone company now sees mid-single digit growth in both service revenue and operating profit over the next three years, according to a statement on Monday. The move follows a decision by the Johannesburg-based company to scrap forecasts in the early phase of the pandemic, in response to the uncertain environment.

South Africa's telecommunications industry has held up better than some during the coronavirus era, with soaring household-data bills helping to offset the impact of slower economic activity. In Vodacom's home market, data usage surged 86 per cent in the six months through September, and the company boosted investment in network infrastructure over the period to 6.6 billion rand (S$574 million).

The shares traded 1.4 per cent higher as of 9:07am in Johannesburg, extending a climb for the year to 12 per cent.

Next up for the company, which is majority owned by the UK's Vodafone Group Plc, is to prepare for South Africa's sale of more than 8 billion rand of spectrum, pledged in early October as part of a range of government measures to revive the economy. Vodacom and MTN Group Ltd, its chief rival, have long called for the move, but political disputes over how it should proceed have thwarted the process.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"We have a strong balance sheet, and we have adequate headroom to take on more debt at favorable rates to take part in a spectrum auction," Vodacom Chief Executive Officer Shameel Joosub said on a call with reporters.

Ethiopia War Vodacom, which has international operations in Tanzania, Mozambique and the Democratic Republic of Congo, is among carriers planning to bid for new telecom licenses in Ethiopia, though an ongoing military conflict in the Horn of Africa nation is giving the carrier cause for concern.

"We are monitoring the situation and we will make a call closer to the time," the CEO said. Vodacom is planning to take part alongside Vodafone and Kenya's Safaricom Plc, in which it owns a minority stake.

Fighting erupted between Ethiopia's central government and the northern Tigray region in early November, leading to the deaths of hundreds of people to date. The battle won't distract the government from implementing reforms, including the telecom privatisation, State Finance Minister Eyob Tekalign said last week.

Vodacom reported first-half gains in revenue, earnings and customer numbers, and will pay an interim dividend of 4.15 rand, up 9 per cent year-on-year.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Technology

Advanced material startup Krosslinker raises about US$1.3m in seed funding

Starburst's bosses interviewed in corruption probe; shares plunge 68%

Turning to FireEye, SPH readies for emerging cyber threats

Qualcomm gets US nod to sell 4G chips to Huawei

SpaceX launches four astronauts to ISS on Sunday

Conservatives flock to 'alt' social media in US election dispute

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 16, 2020 03:58 PM
Government & Economy

Merkel plans stricter contact rules to stem Covid-19 spread

[BERLIN] German Chancellor Angela Merkel wants further restrictions on public and private gatherings as the spread...

Nov 16, 2020 03:46 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Stocks end higher on trade bloc news

[SEOUL] South Korean shares closed at their highest level in more than two-and-a-half years on Monday, as foreigners...

Nov 16, 2020 03:40 PM
Banking & Finance

Thai central bank has tools to handle strong baht: Finance Minister says

[BANGKOK] Thailand's central bank has the necessary policy tools to handle the strengthening of the baht , the...

Nov 16, 2020 03:34 PM
Banking & Finance

Australian bourse halts trading in longest outage in decade

[SYDNEY] Australia's stock exchange opened for less than half an hour before a software issue forced it to close for...

Nov 16, 2020 03:25 PM
Garage

Advanced material startup Krosslinker raises about US$1.3m in seed funding

SINGAPORE-BASED advanced material startup Krosslinker has bagged about US$1.3 million in seed funding, it announced...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hot stock: Genting Singapore jumps to five-month high on surprise earnings rebound

Broker's take: DBS upgrades Apac Realty to 'buy' on steady transactions, valuations

Stocks to watch: Genting, OUE, Medtecs, OCBC, Mapletree Industrial Trust, Lum Chang

Hot stock: Medtecs jumps 13% as firm eyes mainboard transfer

Singapore stocks open higher, tracking Wall Street; STI up 0.8%

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for