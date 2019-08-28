You are here

Home > Technology

Vodafone races against time to salvage India deal

Wed, Aug 28, 2019 - 3:08 PM

file76qwr5we2c513i7he7wf.jpg
Vodafone could soon have another tough call to make in India. Since the British mobile giant unveiled a merger of its local business with Kumar Mangalam Birla's Idea Cellular in early 2017, the stock price has plummeted by about 90 per cent.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[MUMBAI] Vodafone could soon have another tough call to make in India. Since the British mobile giant unveiled a merger of its local business with Kumar Mangalam Birla's Idea Cellular in early 2017, the stock price has plummeted by about 90 per cent. As the company focuses on generating synergies, rivals are adding 4G users faster. More capital may be necessary.

The creation of Vodafone Idea, 44 per cent owned by the UK company, was in response to a bruising price war. The enlarged group was briefly India's top wireless provider with over 400 million subscribers. The figure has shrunk to 320 million. Mukesh Ambani's mobile upstart Jio has taken command of the market using the financial heft of its Reliance Industries parent to offer free voice calls and ultra-cheap data.

There was little doubt Jio would shake up the industry. The surprise is that rival Bharti Airtel, backed by Singapore Telecommunications, is making a mark, too. The result for Vodafone Idea has been a sharp slowdown in adding the most lucrative customers. Its number of 4G subscribers grew just 5 per cent between the fourth quarter and the first quarter, compared to a rate of 15 per cent about one year earlier.

In some ways, the merger has been a success. The company cut the delivery time for cost savings to two years from four and says it has already come through with about 70 per cent of the US$10 billion promised. More savings are likely, too. But disruption from combining the Vodafone and Idea networks has led to an increase in dropped calls. The deterioration of service quality is a turnoff for high-value customers.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Vodafone Idea raised US$3.6 billion in a deeply discounted rights issue earlier this year. At this rate, another cash call is likely. The company cannot count on data prices becoming rational any time soon. Net debt stands at US$14 billion, a whopping 14 times trailing Ebitda. Selling telecom towers and fibre assets should help reduce borrowing levels. Britain's Vodafone is also prepared to cash in on its separate Indian infrastructure interests to back the operator if needed. It's now's a precarious race against time.

CONTEXT NEWS

Vodafone Idea shares closed down 3.6 per cent on Aug 27 at 5.30 rupees. They have fallen about 90 per cent since Vodafone announced plans in March 2017 to merge its Indian business with Idea Cellular.

Before the deal was completed in September 2018, the shares were traded as Idea Cellular.

Idea Cellular is 44 per cent owned by Britain's Vodafone and 27 per cent by Aditya Birla Group.

 

REUTERS

Technology

ST Integrated Engineering to raise S$4m via private listing on 1exchange

Ousting Huawei, Australia finishes laying undersea internet cable for Pacific allies

US tech industry cool on Trump deal on France digital tax

Baidu overtakes Google in smart speaker market

Spacecraft carrying Russian humanoid robot docks at ISS

US chipmaker Globalfoundries sues Taiwanese rival on patents

Editor's Choice

nz_housing_280819.jpg
Aug 28, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore mortgages may resist global rates downtrend - for now

BT_20190828_FLDFS28_3875522-0001.jpg
Aug 28, 2019
Transport

DFS to quit liquor, tobacco business at Changi Airport

nz_construction_280820.jpg
Aug 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

Will golden age for construction firms return?

Must Read

atm 2.jpg
Aug 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

Big 3 banks, CapitaLand among 9 Singapore firms in Forbes Asia's Best Over A Billion list

nz_housing_280819.jpg
Aug 28, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore mortgages may resist global rates downtrend - for now

City Towers.jpg
Aug 28, 2019
Real Estate

Happy ending for S$401.9m collective sale of City Towers in Bukit Timah

Aug 28, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Wing Tai, Oxley, Heeton, Tiong Seng

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly