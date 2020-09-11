You are here

Home > Technology

Walmart tests drone delivery as fight with Amazon heats up

Fri, Sep 11, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20200911_WALMART_4236609.jpg
To allow customers the convenience of shopping from home, Walmart is piloting drone delivery of groceries and household items.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Fayetteville, North Carolina

WALMART Inc is entering the drone delivery wars, its latest move to counter Amazon.com Inc's dominance in e-commerce as more Americans choose to shop from home.

The world's largest retailer said it has started piloting drone delivery of grocery and household items from its stores in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

The automated drones are from Israeli startup Flytrex Aviation Ltd, and can fly about 9.9km carrying packages up to 2.99kg, according to the company's website. They take off from a landing pad near the store.

The move follows Walmart's attempt to counter Amazon's popular Prime service with its own membership programme, dubbed Walmart+, which debuts on Sept 15.

SEE ALSO

Walmart tests drone delivery amid escalating battle with Amazon

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The two rivals have both acquired millions of customers during the pandemic thanks to their low prices and convenient shopping options, and the key now is to hold on to them by making it even easier to purchase the millions of everyday items they carry.

Drones can reduce contact between customers and couriers, making them an increasingly popular option for businesses as the coronavirus continues to spread.

Amazon has a head start with drones, as last month it became one of only a handful of companies certified by the US government to operate as a drone airline.

That allows Amazon to begin its first commercial deliveries in the US under a trial programme, using the high-tech devices it unveiled for that purpose last year.

Flytrex's drones are part of the Federal Aviation Administration's Unmanned Aircraft System Integration Pilot Program (IPP), which aims to bring together private-sector companies and state and local governments to test drone operations.

"We know that it will be some time before we see millions of packages delivered via drone," Tom Ward, Walmart's senior vice-president of customer products, said in a blog post.

"That still feels like a bit of science fiction, but we're at a point where we're learning more and more about the technology that is available and how we can use it to make our customers' lives easier."

Walmart first mentioned that it was testing drones at an investor meeting in October 2017, and in February said that it had drones "flying around" in some of its Sam's Club warehouse locations to help manage inventory.

It has also filed patents for systems that would help ensure safe drone drop-offs into customers' backyards, including one for a floating blimp-style warehouse. BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Technology

Huawei to launch Harmony OS on smartphones next year

EU urges Facebook, Google, Twitter to do more against fake news

ByteDance is poised to miss US deadline for TikTok sale

Siemens launches advance manufacturing competence centre in Singapore

SmartLi UPS - the smart energy solution your enterprise needs

Speed up with Huawei's new AirEngine Wi-Fi 6

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 11, 2020 12:18 AM
Consumer

American Pharoah's owner files for personal bankruptcy

[NEW JERSEY] The owner of the Triple Crown-winning horse American Pharoah filed for personal bankruptcy protection,...

Sep 11, 2020 12:09 AM
Transport

McLaren considers sale of global headquarters to raise cash

[LONDON] Luxury sports-car maker McLaren Automotive is considering a sale of its global headquarters as part of a...

Sep 10, 2020 11:34 PM
Government & Economy

US weekly jobless claims flattening as labour market momentum ebbs

[WASHINGTON] The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits hovered at high levels last week,...

Sep 10, 2020 11:28 PM
Banking & Finance

The Hut Group seeks as much as US$2.4b in London IPO

[LONDON] British e-commerce operator The Hut Group said its initial public offering could raise as much as US$2.4...

Sep 10, 2020 11:22 PM
Government & Economy

Saudi sovereign fund PIF weighs investing in Ant IPO

[DUBAI] Saudi Arabia's sovereign fund PIF is weighing a potential investment in the initial public offering of...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

SIA to cut 4,300 positions across the group

Liew Mun Leong announces retirement from public service and business roles

AEM ups revenue guidance for FY2020

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Employers urged to step up flexi-hours to ease crowding risk

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.