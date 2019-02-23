Warning issued over attacks on internet infrastructure

[San Francisco] The agency that oversees the online address book of websites warned on Friday that key parts of the internet infrastructure are under attack and raised a rallying cry to harden defenses.

The Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) declared "an ongoing and significant risk" to key parts of the infrastructure that affects the domains on which websites reside.

"They are going after the internet infrastructure itself," ICANN chief technology officer David Conrad told AFP.

"There have been targeted attacks in the past, but nothing like this."

